Minnesota Today 5/13/26
News — as of 4:25 PM CDT, Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Twin Cities & Minnesota Breaking News — as of 4:25 PM CDT, Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis police are investigating a late-night shooting in south Minneapolis that left one man wounded. Authorities say the victim is expected to survive.
Warm, dry weather across much of the metro today elevated fire danger in western and central Minnesota, with some Red Flag conditions reported earlier.
Forecasters are tracking a shift toward a more active weather pattern Thursday night through the weekend, including possible thunderstorms statewide.
Northwest Minnesota
The Northwest Minnesota Arts Council opened its new “Great State of Minnesota” exhibit at Northland Technical and Community College today.
Gusty winds and dry air continue to create elevated grassfire risk across portions of the northwest region.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the Arrowhead saw calmer conditions today after several days of strong winds and elevated wildfire concerns.
State and local weather officials continue monitoring dry fuels following recent severe spring weather events across the Upper Midwest.
Central Minnesota
Fire weather concerns remain elevated in parts of central Minnesota due to low humidity and gusty winds.
Storm chances return Thursday evening with isolated strong thunderstorms possible west of the Twin Cities corridor.
Southwest Minnesota
Strong winds and dry vegetation continue to create heightened wildfire danger across southwest Minnesota today.
Agricultural operators across the region are monitoring rain chances expected late Thursday into the weekend.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester-area forecasters say Thursday will turn breezier and warmer before scattered evening thunderstorms develop.
Southeast Minnesota is expected to see some of the warmest temperatures in the state Friday, with highs potentially reaching the 80s.
Minnesota Sports Headlines
Minnesota Vikings
Attention continues focusing on the organization’s front-office structure and long-term planning after reports detailed who is participating in GM-related evaluations and interviews.
Analysts are already debating the Vikings’ potential 2026 schedule difficulty and playoff outlook.
Minnesota Twins
Pitcher Bailey Ober delivered a dominant complete-game shutout Tuesday night, generating national attention for one of the best outings of his career.
Former University of Minnesota standout Max Meyer is set to pitch at Target Field for Miami in tonight’s matchup.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves trail San Antonio 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinal series after another difficult loss. Commentary around the team today centers on offseason uncertainty if Minnesota cannot rally back.
Minnesota Wild
Statewide sports discussion remains focused on the Wild’s playoff push and optimism surrounding the franchise after one of its strongest postseason stretches in years.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear statewide with lows mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Light southeast winds developing overnight.
Very comfortable conditions in the Twin Cities, central, and northern Minnesota.
Thursday
Increasing clouds with highs mostly in the 70s statewide.
Breezy south winds gusting 20–30 mph.
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible late afternoon and evening, especially western and central Minnesota.
Looking Ahead
Friday turns very warm with some 80s possible.
More widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected Sunday into Monday, followed by a much cooler pattern next week.
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