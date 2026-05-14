Minnesota Today 5/14/26
Minnesota News & Weather Update — 4:50 PM CDT • May 14, 2026
Minnesota News & Weather Update — 4:50 PM CDT • May 14, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Minnesota legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz announced a late-session budget agreement that includes property tax relief, hospital funding support for HCMC, vehicle tab fee reductions, and a major bonding bill focused on infrastructure projects.
Bauhaus Brew Labs announced it will close at the end of June after more than a decade in Northeast Minneapolis.
Strong winds across the metro today produced gusts up to 35 mph, raising brushfire concerns and causing difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.
Minnesota State Fair officials released major free-stage entertainment announcements, including performances by the Sugarhill Gang and Margo Price.
Northwest Minnesota
Northwestern Minnesota remains under air quality alerts due to blowing dust and dangerous wind conditions. Red Flag Warnings remain active because of extreme wildfire danger.
Wind gusts in parts of the northwest region approached 60–70 mph, significantly reducing visibility on rural highways.
Officials are urging residents to avoid open burning and campfires due to rapidly spreading fire conditions.
Northeast Minnesota
A home near Eveleth was destroyed in a Thursday fire on the Iron Range. No major injuries were immediately reported.
The Minnesota DNR announced upgrades to several shore fishing piers across northeast Minnesota, including locations in Duluth, Cook County, Crow Wing County, and the Cuyuna area.
Northern Minnesota school districts are expected to receive additional revenue through a new cabin-property tax funding mechanism approved at the Capitol.
Dry conditions and gusty winds continued across the Arrowhead and Iron Range today, with elevated fire danger regionwide.
Central Minnesota
A 12-year-old bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck in a crosswalk in Sauk Rapids. A 16-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield.
Minnesota law enforcement agencies reported issuing more than 5,400 distracted-driving citations during a statewide enforcement campaign last month.
St. Cloud road closures and traffic disruptions continued today along West Germain Street because of engineering work.
Farmers across central and western Minnesota are reporting rapid planting progress due to favorable spring conditions.
Southwest Minnesota
Extreme wildfire danger continues across much of southwest Minnesota under Red Flag Warnings. Officials warned that fires could spread rapidly because of low humidity and strong winds.
The legacy of missing Marshall-area college student Brandon Swanson was highlighted in a new report examining changes to Minnesota missing-person laws and search protocols.
Agricultural researchers say southwest Minnesota farmers are ahead of normal planting pace after an unusually favorable spring start.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm, windy weather dominated southeast Minnesota today with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances developing late this evening.
Fire danger remains elevated across open rural areas because of dry vegetation and strong winds.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The NFL is officially releasing the Vikings’ 2026 schedule tonight. Leaks and confirmed reports already show Minnesota playing the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in Week 11.
Reports also indicate a late-season Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins defeated the Miami Marlins 9-1 this afternoon at Target Field. Rookie Zebby Matthews threw seven shutout innings in his season debut.
Austin Martin and James Outman each drove in three runs as Minnesota secured another series win.
Byron Buxton was scratched from today’s lineup because of hip soreness.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves trail the San Antonio Spurs 3-2 in their playoff series and face elimination in Game 6 Friday night at Target Center.
Coach Chris Finch emphasized getting more shot opportunities for Anthony Edwards heading into the must-win game.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild were eliminated from the playoffs after a heartbreaking 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5. Minnesota blew a 3-0 lead before Colorado completed the comeback.
Postgame reaction centered on missed defensive assignments and another painful postseason exit for the franchise.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Windy statewide with scattered evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Overnight lows:
Upper 40s Twin Cities and southern Minnesota
Upper 30s to low 40s north
Fire danger remains high in western Minnesota overnight because of dry conditions and gusty winds.
Friday
Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler statewide.
Afternoon shower chances continue, especially central and eastern Minnesota.
Highs:
Upper 60s to near 70 Twin Cities and south
Upper 50s to low 60s north
Another round of elevated wildfire danger is expected across western Minnesota.
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