Minnesota State Fair officials released major free-stage entertainment announcements, including performances by the Sugarhill Gang and Margo Price.

Strong winds across the metro today produced gusts up to 35 mph, raising brushfire concerns and causing difficult travel for high-profile vehicles.

Bauhaus Brew Labs announced it will close at the end of June after more than a decade in Northeast Minneapolis.

Minnesota legislative leaders and Gov. Tim Walz announced a late-session budget agreement that includes property tax relief, hospital funding support for HCMC, vehicle tab fee reductions, and a major bonding bill focused on infrastructure projects.

Officials are urging residents to avoid open burning and campfires due to rapidly spreading fire conditions.

Wind gusts in parts of the northwest region approached 60–70 mph, significantly reducing visibility on rural highways.

Northwestern Minnesota remains under air quality alerts due to blowing dust and dangerous wind conditions. Red Flag Warnings remain active because of extreme wildfire danger.

A home near Eveleth was destroyed in a Thursday fire on the Iron Range. No major injuries were immediately reported.

The Minnesota DNR announced upgrades to several shore fishing piers across northeast Minnesota, including locations in Duluth, Cook County, Crow Wing County, and the Cuyuna area.

Northern Minnesota school districts are expected to receive additional revenue through a new cabin-property tax funding mechanism approved at the Capitol.