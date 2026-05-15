Minnesota Today 5/15/26
Minnesota News Brief — 4:40 PM CDT Friday, May 15, 2026
Minnesota News Brief — 4:40 PM CDT Friday, May 15, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Fire danger remains elevated across much of the metro after a hot, dry, windy afternoon. The National Weather Service and local forecasters warned that gusts of 25–30 mph combined with low humidity are creating near-critical wildfire conditions.
Local officials are monitoring the potential for severe storms Sunday into Monday, with the strongest threat currently projected across western and southern Minnesota before expanding eastward. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Aurora borealis viewing conditions may improve tonight across northern parts of the state as a minor geomagnetic storm moves across the Upper Midwest.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, windy conditions and extremely low humidity triggered elevated fire-weather concerns throughout the region Friday afternoon.
Emergency management agencies are also watching the Sunday severe-weather setup closely, especially from the Red River Valley southward into west-central Minnesota.
Northeast Minnesota
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect through this evening across much of northeast Minnesota, including areas near Duluth, the Iron Range, and the Arrowhead. Strong west winds and humidity near 15% are creating dangerous wildfire conditions.
Northern lights visibility could be possible tonight in darker rural areas of northeast Minnesota if skies stay clear.
Central Minnesota
Central Minnesota saw some of the highest temperatures in the state Friday, with many communities climbing into the 80s.
Forecasters say the region faces a growing risk of severe thunderstorms late Sunday through Monday.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota is under heightened attention for Sunday’s severe-weather outbreak potential. Current forecasts indicate the area may sit near the center of the strongest storm development.
Dry vegetation and gusty winds also increased wildfire concerns Friday afternoon.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding areas remained warm and breezy Friday, with increasing humidity expected by late weekend.
Severe thunderstorms capable of hail and damaging winds are possible Sunday and Monday.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
NFL schedule reaction and offseason storylines dominated coverage Friday as analysts continued discussing roster depth and leadership questions ahead of training camp.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins open a weekend series tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field.
Minnesota has won four of its last five games, but injuries continue to affect the roster, including concerns surrounding Byron Buxton and the pitching staff.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Timberwolves playoff buzz continues statewide following another deep postseason run. Fan reaction across Minnesota remains intense heading into the next phase of the playoffs.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain a major topic after their dramatic playoff exit earlier this week. Sports radio and fan discussion Friday focused heavily on the team surrendering a late series lead.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.
Lows generally in the upper 40s north to upper 50s south.
Breezy early, especially in western and northern Minnesota.
Fire danger remains elevated into the evening in northern and central parts of the state.
Saturday
Sunny to partly sunny and very warm.
Highs mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s statewide.
Light winds early, increasing late in the day.
Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of a potentially active storm pattern Sunday and Monday.
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