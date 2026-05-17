Minnesota Today 5/17/26
Minnesota News Brief — As of 6:55 PM CDT, Sunday, May 17, 2026
Minnesota News Brief — As of 6:25 PM CDT, Sunday, May 17, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Severe weather is the dominant story tonight across the metro. The National Weather Service and local forecasters warn that strong to severe thunderstorms could bring damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes into the evening and overnight hours.
The Minnesota Legislature is entering the final stretch of the session with continued political tension surrounding gun legislation and the ongoing DFL sit-in effort at the Capitol.
A Wyoming, Minnesota man has been charged after investigators say he attacked his wife with a hammer, allegedly citing financial fears related to Social Security benefits.
Northwest Minnesota
Fire danger remains extremely high across much of northwest and western Minnesota under Red Flag Warnings. Officials are urging residents to avoid burning and use caution with equipment that could spark fires.
Strong storms moving through the Dakotas and western Minnesota are being closely monitored for possible tornado development and damaging wind potential.
Northeast Minnesota
Multiple wildfires continue burning in northern Minnesota amid dry, windy conditions. Crews remain active in several areas as containment efforts continue.
The Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County has grown to nearly 2,100 acres, with firefighters working to contain flareups and protect structures.
Red Flag Warnings continue across portions of northeast Minnesota because of extreme fire risk conditions.
Central Minnesota
A 48-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lake Lillian in Kandiyohi County Saturday evening. Authorities continue investigating the crash.
Central Minnesota is also included in elevated fire danger alerts due to dry vegetation and gusty winds.
Thunderstorm activity tonight could bring heavy rainfall and isolated severe weather to the St. Cloud region.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota faces the highest severe weather threat tonight, including risks for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging straight-line winds.
Emergency managers are urging residents to monitor watches and warnings closely through the overnight period.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding southeast Minnesota counties remain under a “slight risk” for severe storms tonight and Monday. All severe weather hazards remain possible.
Rochester restaurateur Joe Powers officially announced his candidacy for Rochester mayor.
Organizers have launched a fundraiser for the family of a Rochester teenager recently found dead.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings offseason discussions continue to focus on leadership structure, roster development, and positioning for the 2026 season.
Analysts continue debating draft outcomes and offensive depth heading into summer workouts.
Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins avoided a sweep Sunday by defeating Milwaukee 5–4.
Ryan Jeffers delivered a key tiebreaking homer, while Kody Clemens added two doubles and two RBIs.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the Western Conference semifinals after a Game 6 loss to San Antonio on Friday night.
Discussion has shifted toward offseason roster questions and evaluating moves made by team president Tim Connelly.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild remain one of Minnesota’s major playoff storylines, with fan attention turning toward offseason roster decisions and playoff momentum from earlier rounds.
Statewide Weather Forecast
Tonight
Severe thunderstorms likely across western, southern, and central Minnesota this evening and overnight.
Main threats:
Damaging winds
Large hail
Heavy rainfall
Isolated tornadoes, especially southwest and south-central Minnesota
Overnight lows: mainly mid-50s to near 60 statewide.
Tomorrow (Monday)
Lingering showers and thunderstorms early, then cooler and mostly cloudy conditions developing.
Highs:
Upper 50s north
Mid-60s to low-70s central and south
Additional scattered storms possible later Monday, especially eastern Minnesota.
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