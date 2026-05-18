Past 24 hours ending 3:55 PM CDT — Monday, May 18, 2026

Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged a federal ICE agent in connection with the January shooting of a Venezuelan man during the Metro Surge immigration crackdown in north Minneapolis. Authorities allege the agent falsely described the encounter after the shooting.

Multiple reports say Minneapolis is expected to host the 2028 NFL Draft, a major economic and tourism event for the metro area.

The Minnesota Legislature wrapped up its 2026 session after passing a major bonding and infrastructure package totaling roughly $1.2 billion, including water infrastructure, transportation projects, and aid for local governments.