Minnesota Today 5/18/26
Past 24 hours ending 3:55 PM CDT — Monday, May 18, 2026
Twin Cities & Minnesota News Roundup
Past 24 hours ending 3:55 PM CDT — Monday, May 18, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged a federal ICE agent in connection with the January shooting of a Venezuelan man during the Metro Surge immigration crackdown in north Minneapolis. Authorities allege the agent falsely described the encounter after the shooting.
Multiple reports say Minneapolis is expected to host the 2028 NFL Draft, a major economic and tourism event for the metro area.
The Minnesota Legislature wrapped up its 2026 session after passing a major bonding and infrastructure package totaling roughly $1.2 billion, including water infrastructure, transportation projects, and aid for local governments.
Severe thunderstorms remain possible tonight across southern Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities, with isolated flash flooding and damaging wind concerns.
Northwest Minnesota
In McIntosh, part of a long-abandoned former school building collapsed Friday, prompting barricades and safety warnings from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
Highway construction and seasonal transportation projects continue across northwest Minnesota as MnDOT rolls into its summer schedule.
Northeast Minnesota
Wildfire concerns dominated headlines. Authorities arrested a man accused of firing at a firefighting aircraft assisting crews near Orr while crews battled northern Minnesota fires.
The Stewart Trail Fire near the North Shore prompted evacuations and Highway 61 disruptions near Two Harbors.
Gov. Tim Walz toured northern Minnesota wildfire areas today to assess firefighting operations firsthand.
The Flanders Fire in Crow Wing County remained active Monday, with crews working hot spots and containment lines.
West Central Minnesota
Regional emergency managers are monitoring tonight’s severe weather threat as storms track east from the Plains into central Minnesota.
Infrastructure funding approved at the Capitol includes upgrades benefiting water systems and transportation projects in greater Minnesota communities.
East Central Minnesota
East central Minnesota remains under a marginal severe weather risk tonight, including the possibility of heavy rain and isolated strong storms.
Conservation and environmental project funding cleared the Legislature before adjournment despite partisan gridlock earlier in the session.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota remains in the corridor for potential strong thunderstorms tonight as a large Midwest storm system advances eastward.
Agricultural and transportation officials continue monitoring spring storm impacts after an active severe weather season across southern Minnesota.
Southeast Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota could see another round of showers and thunderstorms tonight with sharply cooler temperatures arriving Tuesday.
Officials continue reviewing impacts from April’s significant tornado outbreaks that heavily affected southeast Minnesota communities earlier this spring.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Momentum continues building around reports that Minneapolis will host the 2028 NFL Draft.
Rookie minicamp and offseason preparations continue following last week’s NFL schedule release.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their May homestand stretch after remaining in contention in the AL Central entering the week.
Team focus remains on pitching consistency and offensive production heading into upcoming division matchups.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves’ season ended Friday night after a playoff series loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason planning following their playoff exit, with attention turning toward roster decisions and the NHL Draft.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across central and southern Minnesota.
Some storms in southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and isolated hail.
Northern Minnesota stays cooler with lingering smoke and wildfire concerns in some areas.
Tuesday
Cooler statewide with highs mainly in the 50s to low 60s.
Breezy conditions and periods of showers, especially eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Drier conditions return later Tuesday night into Wednesday.
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