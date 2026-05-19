Minnesota Today 5/19/26
through 4:55 PM CDT Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Minnesota News Roundup — Past 24 Hours
(through 4:55 PM CDT Tuesday, May 19, 2026)
Twin Cities Metro
Minnesota is set to host the 2028 NFL Draft at U.S. Bank Stadium, bringing one of the league’s largest annual events to Minneapolis for the first time.
A fatal hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Park early Tuesday prompted a statewide search for an SUV believed involved in the Highway 252 collision.
Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport is preparing a major overhaul of restaurants and retail vendors, with bidding opening next week.
Minnesota lawmakers approved a first-in-the-nation ban on prediction markets; federal regulators immediately filed suit challenging the law.
FOX 9 reported ongoing developments involving an ICE agent charged in a Minneapolis-area shooting case.
Northeast Minnesota
The Stewart Trail wildfire northeast of Two Harbors is now fully contained, and Highway 61 has reopened.
Authorities arrested a man from Orr accused of shooting at a firefighting aircraft assisting wildfire crews.
Firefighters continue work on additional North Shore and Boundary Waters-area fires, though cooler temperatures and higher humidity have improved containment.
Northwest Minnesota
Freeze warnings were issued overnight for portions of northwest, west central, and north central Minnesota, with temperatures expected to dip into the upper 20s and low 30s in some rural areas.
Communities across the Red River Valley are monitoring crop and garden impacts from the late-season cold snap.
West Central Minnesota
Cold winds and scattered showers moved across west central Minnesota Tuesday, with gusts over 30 mph reported in some areas.
Congressional veteran Meg Louwagie joined Rep. Michelle Fischbach’s district office outreach staff.
East Central Minnesota
Lingering showers and strong northwest winds created difficult travel conditions Tuesday morning from St. Cloud east toward the Twin Cities.
Several municipalities opened local election filing periods for city offices ahead of the 2026 election cycle.
Southwest Minnesota
Severe storms Monday evening produced large hail and at least two reported tornadoes in southern and southwestern Minnesota. Cleanup and damage assessments continued Tuesday.
Graduation ceremonies and end-of-school events continued across the region, including celebrations in Minneota.
Southeast Minnesota
Cooler weather settled into the Rochester region after Monday’s severe storms, with temperatures struggling to leave the 50s Tuesday.
Legal proceedings continue in the Shane Roper crash case connected to the death of Olivia Flores of Owatonna.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings and Minnesota Sports & Events formally announced the Twin Cities will host the 2028 NFL Draft.
New schedule details released today include a 2026 international game against San Francisco in Mexico City and a difficult late-season stretch.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their series against Houston tonight at Target Field.
Former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis was optioned to the minors after struggling following his injury return.
Twins prospect activity remains active, including attention on pitcher David Festa and prospect Rojas after a strong MLB debut.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves’ season officially ended after their playoff elimination by San Antonio in Game 6.
Offseason discussion has shifted toward roster changes around Anthony Edwards and long-term cap flexibility.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild announced a new ECHL affiliation with the Jacksonville Icemen.
Team leadership released a “Thank You, Wild Fans” message officially closing the 2025-26 season.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide with scattered lingering showers, especially in eastern Minnesota.
Freeze warnings across northwest, west central, and parts of northern Minnesota.
Lows:
Twin Cities: mid-30s
Northwest Minnesota: upper 20s to low 30s
Southern Minnesota: mid-30s to near 40
Wednesday
Improving conditions with more sunshine statewide.
Breezy but milder.
Highs:
Twin Cities: low 60s
Northern Minnesota: upper 50s to low 60s
Southern Minnesota: low to mid-60s
Looking Ahead
Gradual warming continues Thursday into the weekend.
70s return by Sunday and Memorial Day week.
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