Minnesota Today 5/20/26
Ending 4:55 PM CDT • Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Minnesota News Roundup — Past 24 Hours
Ending 4:55 PM CDT • Wednesday, May 20, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Dr. Reginald Freeman as his choice for Minneapolis fire chief after a five-month search.
Pleasant spring weather settled across the metro Wednesday with sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Forecasters say a gradual warming trend begins Thursday.
MnDOT continues numerous spring highway and bridge construction projects around the metro and statewide, with updated roadwork information posted Tuesday.
Northwest Minnesota
Fire danger remains elevated across parts of northwest Minnesota after several days of dry, windy weather. Recent Red Flag conditions increased wildfire concerns in the region.
Weather forecasters continue monitoring possible thunderstorm development later this week across western and northwestern Minnesota.
Northeast Minnesota
Northeastern Minnesota continues under heightened spring fire-weather awareness due to dry vegetation and periodic gusty winds.
Tourism operators along the North Shore are preparing for a busy Memorial Day weekend as warmer temperatures arrive heading into next week.
West Central Minnesota
Farmers across west central Minnesota are making strong planting progress following several dry days and improving field conditions.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible late Thursday into Friday across the region.
East Central Minnesota
East central Minnesota saw quiet weather conditions Wednesday after earlier-week storm concerns diminished.
Road construction season continues to ramp up along major state corridors and regional highways.
Southwest Minnesota
Meteorologists continue watching southwest Minnesota for renewed thunderstorm potential later this week, including the possibility of hail and strong winds.
Agricultural conditions improved significantly after recent dry weather allowed additional fieldwork.
Southeast Minnesota
Southeastern Minnesota remains in a quieter weather pattern today, though occasional showers are expected to return Friday into Saturday.
Communities continue reviewing cleanup and preparedness plans following this spring’s earlier severe weather outbreaks in the Upper Midwest.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Discussion continues around the Vikings’ reduced national spotlight after the NFL schedule release gave Minnesota only four primetime games.
Vikings offseason attention remains focused on quarterback competition and front-office leadership decisions.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins lost 2-1 to Houston Tuesday night at Target Field after an early Astros home run proved decisive. Byron Buxton doubled twice, while Josh Bell collected three hits.
Catcher Ryan Jeffers is expected to miss 6–8 weeks after hamate surgery.
Royce Lewis was reportedly sent to Triple-A amid continued struggles at the plate.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves officially shifted into offseason mode after their playoff elimination. Team analysis continues to center around building the roster around Anthony Edwards.
Commentary across Minnesota sports outlets focused on how the Wolves can take the next step after consecutive deep playoff runs.
Minnesota Wild
Wild offseason discussion continues to center on roster changes, goalie health concerns, and long-term plans after another postseason exit.
Reports indicate Filip Gustavsson may require surgery that could impact availability next season.
Minnesota Weather Forecast
Tonight
Mostly clear statewide.
Chilly overnight lows:
Upper 30s north
Low-to-mid 40s south
Light winds and patchy rural fog possible late.
Thursday
Partly sunny statewide with slightly warmer temperatures.
Highs:
Low 60s north
Mid 60s central
Upper 60s south and southwest
Increasing clouds late west.
Chance of late-day showers or isolated thunderstorms in western Minnesota Thursday evening.
Looking Ahead
Cooler, unsettled weather returns Friday and Saturday with scattered showers.
A much warmer pattern arrives Sunday through early next week, with many areas reaching the upper 70s to low 80s.
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