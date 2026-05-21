Minnesota Today 5/21/26
Thursday, May 21, 2026
Minnesota News Brief — Past 24 Hours
Ending 2:40 PM CDT • Thursday, May 21, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Downtown St. Paul redevelopment discussions gained momentum following new business and development agreements aimed at reviving office and entertainment activity.
Memorial Day weekend events are ramping up across Minneapolis and St. Paul, with festivals, family activities, and outdoor gatherings expected throughout the metro.
Forecasters say the metro stays dry and cool today before rain chances increase Friday afternoon and evening.
Northwest Minnesota
Moorhead police say two parents were arrested after THC-infused candy was allegedly brought to a middle school by their child earlier this week. Potential felony drug charges are being considered.
Cooler-than-average temperatures continue across the Red River Valley, though conditions are expected to moderate heading into Memorial Day weekend.
Northeast Minnesota
Northeastern Minnesota remains on the cool side today with dry conditions expected through much of Thursday before showers arrive Friday into Saturday.
Outdoor recreation and tourism operators along the North Shore are preparing for increased holiday traffic as warmer weather is forecast by Sunday and Memorial Day.
West Central Minnesota
Agricultural and regional weather watchers are monitoring developing rain chances that could bring beneficial moisture late Friday into Saturday.
Seasonal temperatures remain below average across west central Minnesota, though a warming trend is expected early next week.
East Central Minnesota
Dry weather continued across east central Minnesota Thursday, with breezy easterly winds and highs mainly in the 60s.
Transportation officials continue monitoring spring and summer highway construction impacts across the region ahead of heavy holiday travel.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota could see scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into Friday night as a new weather system moves in from the Plains.
Farmers across the region continue making planting progress during the recent stretch of dry weather.
Southeast Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota is expected to stay mostly dry through tonight before rain develops Friday afternoon and evening.
Rochester-area travel and tourism traffic is expected to increase substantially heading into the Memorial Day weekend period.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Attention continues to focus on the Vikings’ front-office direction and general manager search discussions.
Offseason roster evaluation and quarterback development remain major topics entering organized team activities.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue working through the middle portion of their May schedule while battling for AL Central positioning.
Team discussions continue centering on pitching consistency and offensive production entering the weekend series slate.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Analysis around the NBA playoffs continues after the Timberwolves’ postseason exit, with comparisons being made to the remaining Western Conference finalists.
Offseason roster decisions and potential adjustments are becoming the major storyline surrounding the franchise.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason evaluation mode following their playoff run, with analysts discussing possible organizational changes and roster planning.
Minnesota Weather
Statewide Forecast — Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide.
Lows generally in the mid-40s north to low-50s south.
Light east to southeast winds.
Dry for most areas overnight.
Statewide Forecast — Friday
Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing during the afternoon.
Rain and isolated thunderstorms likely Friday evening and overnight, especially southern and western Minnesota.
Highs mostly in the mid-60s to low-70s.
Breezy southeast winds at times.
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