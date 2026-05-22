Minnesota Today 5/22/26
Friday, May 22, 2026
Minnesota News Brief — Past 24 Hours
Friday, May 22, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly North Minneapolis shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a man Thursday evening.
A Ramsey County deputy has been charged after investigators alleged he sent explicit messages and photos to people he believed were minors.
Federal and state officials announced additional indictments tied to Minnesota Medicaid fraud investigations, expanding one of the state’s largest public corruption cases.
The Minneapolis City Council rejected acquisition plans tied to the proposed public safety training and wellness complex critics dubbed “Cop City.”
ICE-related protests and demonstrations continued in Minneapolis Thursday night alongside heightened law enforcement presence.
Popular KDWB morning host Dave Ryan officially ends his 33-year run today.
Northwest Minnesota
Parents in Moorhead are facing charges in an alleged THC sales scheme involving students, according to court filings.
Rain and scattered thunderstorms spread across the Red River Valley early Friday with cooler temperatures and gusty winds expected through the day.
MnDOT says the Highway 10 detour between Wadena and Verndale will continue into next week because of ongoing road work.
Northeast Minnesota
Underground tours at the historic Soudan Mine on the Iron Range are resuming after a two-year shutdown.
Northern Minnesota is expected to see improving Memorial Day weekend weather after showers Friday and Saturday.
Lake Superior shoreline areas remain under periodic beach hazard advisories because of rough surf and cold water conditions.
West Central Minnesota
Drivers across west-central Minnesota were urged to slow down Thursday after wet roads and reduced visibility contributed to crashes and spinouts.
Breezy conditions Friday are expected to elevate grass and brush fire danger in portions of central and western Minnesota.
East Central Minnesota
State investigators are reviewing allegations involving a youth treatment program in East Bethel.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected through Friday afternoon from St. Cloud through east-central Minnesota before clearing this weekend.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota could see the strongest thunderstorms of the holiday weekend by Sunday evening as warmer air returns.
Communities across the region continue monitoring severe weather potential following recent tornado and funnel cloud reports earlier this month.
Local leaders in the Mankato region held discussions this week regarding proposed data center developments and public concerns over power and water use.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and Olmsted County continue tornado recovery efforts after spring storm damage.
Wabasha County’s new sheriff was officially sworn in ahead of taking office June 1.
Rochester announced summer opening dates for beaches and outdoor pools.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, adding depth to the defensive front ahead of offseason workouts.
Attention is also turning toward the Vikings’ ongoing general manager search and roster planning for 2026.
Minnesota Twins
The Minnesota Twins open a road series tonight in Boston after taking 2 of 3 from Houston. The Twins enter Friday 23-27 and third in the AL Central.
Byron Buxton continues leading the club offensively while the pitching staff has stabilized after recent struggles.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are officially into offseason mode after the Western Conference playoffs shifted to San Antonio vs. Oklahoma City.
Minnesota Wild
The Minnesota Wild continue offseason roster speculation, including league chatter involving future superstar movement discussions around Connor McDavid.
Minnesota Weather Forecast
Tonight (Friday)
Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms statewide.
Cool and windy.
Lows mostly upper 40s north to lower 50s south.
Saturday
Morning showers possible, then gradual clearing.
Highs in the 60s statewide.
Breezy but improving by evening.
Sunday
Much warmer with sunshine and clouds mixed.
Highs mid-70s north to near 80 south.
Chance of evening thunderstorms, especially southwest Minnesota.
Memorial Day Monday
Very warm and humid statewide.
Southern Minnesota could approach the upper 80s.
Isolated late-day thunderstorms possible west and north.
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