Friday, May 22, 2026

The Minneapolis City Council rejected acquisition plans tied to the proposed public safety training and wellness complex critics dubbed “Cop City.”

Federal and state officials announced additional indictments tied to Minnesota Medicaid fraud investigations, expanding one of the state’s largest public corruption cases.

A Ramsey County deputy has been charged after investigators alleged he sent explicit messages and photos to people he believed were minors.

Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly North Minneapolis shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy and injured a man Thursday evening.

Parents in Moorhead are facing charges in an alleged THC sales scheme involving students, according to court filings.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms spread across the Red River Valley early Friday with cooler temperatures and gusty winds expected through the day.