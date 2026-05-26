Minnesota Today 5/25/26
Ending Monday, May 25, 2026
Minnesota News Roundup — Past 72 Hours
Ending Monday, May 25, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Memorial Day weekend wrapped up with heavy travel around the metro and major heat building into Tuesday. Forecasters say the Twin Cities could hit the first 90-degree day of the year tomorrow, with strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Transit riders are being alerted to upcoming METRO Blue Line replacement bus service next weekend during signal and track work.
Local leaders and residents continue reacting to the Minneapolis City Council vote rejecting plans for a new police and fire training center, one of the biggest local political stories of the weekend.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, dry weather increased fire danger concerns across portions of the Red River Valley and northwest prairie regions over the holiday weekend.
Farmers in Polk, Marshall, and Roseau counties reported rapid planting progress thanks to the recent stretch of heat and sunshine.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the North Shore saw a major jump in tourism traffic over the Memorial Day weekend as temperatures surged into summerlike levels.
The Northland remains under elevated wildfire monitoring after a relatively dry May in parts of northeastern Minnesota.
West Central Minnesota
Lakes country communities around Alexandria, Detroit Lakes, and Fergus Falls experienced one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends since before the pandemic, according to tourism officials.
Agricultural conditions remain favorable with warm temperatures accelerating crop emergence.
East Central Minnesota
Communities north and east of the Twin Cities are preparing for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot and windy conditions dominated the region through Monday, with isolated severe weather possible Tuesday.
Rural fire departments urged caution with outdoor burning because of dry grasses and gusty winds.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding counties remain under close weather monitoring after renewed concerns about strong storms moving into southern Minnesota Tuesday night.
River levels along portions of the Mississippi and Root River basins remain generally stable heading into the week.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Attention remains focused on the newly released 2026 regular-season schedule and the team’s attempt to return to the playoffs after missing last season at 9–8.
Offseason storylines continue to center on roster restructuring and leadership changes in the front office.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continued their homestand over Memorial Day weekend while remaining in the AL Central race.
Pitching consistency and bullpen depth remain major talking points entering the final week of May.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves’ playoff elimination continues dominating local sports discussion, with major focus on offseason roster decisions around Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle.
Analysts continue debating whether the current core can finally break through in the Western Conference.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild’s playoff loss to Colorado remains a major topic across Minnesota sports media, especially questions surrounding offensive production and depth scoring.
Fans are already turning attention toward offseason free agency and potential roster moves.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.
Warm overnight lows:
Twin Cities: mid-60s
Northern Minnesota: upper 50s to low 60s
Light south winds.
Tuesday
Very warm and humid statewide.
Highs:
Twin Cities and southern Minnesota: upper 80s to near 90
Northern Minnesota: upper 70s to mid-80s
Increasing chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, especially across central, eastern, and southern Minnesota.
Some storms could produce:
damaging wind gusts
hail
heavy rainfall
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