Minnesota Today 5/26/26
Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Minnesota News Roundup
Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, May 26, 2026
Twin Cities
A hot and humid weather pattern settled into the metro Tuesday, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and scattered thunderstorms expected late afternoon into tonight. Some storms could produce hail and isolated damaging winds.
North Minneapolis celebrated the opening of a new $22 million commercial kitchen and food business incubator aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs and small food startups.
Former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague made headlines after criticizing his former stint with the franchise during a podcast appearance.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, unstable air continued across the Red River Valley and northwest counties Tuesday with scattered thunderstorm development expected tonight. Forecasters warned that isolated stronger storms could impact travel and outdoor activities.
Road construction season accelerated across northwest Minnesota with multiple active MnDOT highway projects affecting regional travel corridors.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the Arrowhead region remained much cooler near Lake Superior, though inland northeastern Minnesota climbed into the 70s and 80s Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorm chances increase overnight into Wednesday.
Outdoor and tourism agencies reported increased Memorial Day travel traffic throughout the North Shore and Boundary Waters areas following a warm holiday weekend.
West Central Minnesota
Spotty thunderstorms developed across west central Minnesota Tuesday as warm Gulf moisture spread northward. Weather officials warned localized heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible overnight.
Highway construction and seasonal road work continued along several regional routes in west central Minnesota.
East Central Minnesota
Communities from St. Cloud through east central Minnesota experienced summer-like heat Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s before evening thunderstorm chances move through.
Emergency managers continued monitoring elevated grassfire conditions in some dry areas ahead of tonight’s storms.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota remained one of the state’s more active weather zones Tuesday, with stronger storm potential including hail and isolated severe wind gusts overnight.
Farmers across southern and southwest Minnesota continued rapid spring planting progress amid unusually warm late-May temperatures.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and southeast Minnesota stayed warm and humid Tuesday with scattered thunderstorm chances expected tonight and again Wednesday afternoon.
Forecasters said severe weather risk in southeast Minnesota remains low-end but could include brief heavy rain and lightning.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Offseason workouts continue in Eagan as the Vikings prepare for mandatory minicamp in coming weeks. Attention remains focused on roster development and quarterback competition heading into summer.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins’ recent winning streak ended Monday night as the club continues a critical stretch of games heading toward June.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Timberwolves discussion remained active statewide following comments from former player Jeff Teague criticizing his time with the organization.
Minnesota Wild
Wild offseason coverage continues to focus on playoff momentum from earlier this spring and potential roster planning ahead of free agency.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms statewide, especially central, western, and southern Minnesota.
Some storms may bring hail, lightning, strong wind gusts, and localized heavy rainfall.
Lows mainly in the upper 50s north to mid-60s south.
Wednesday
Another very warm day statewide.
Highs:
Upper 60s to 70s near Lake Superior
Low to mid-80s north
Upper 80s to near 90 in southern and central Minnesota
Additional scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
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