Minnesota officials continue pursuing major Medicaid fraud investigations tied to alleged misuse of federal nutrition and healthcare funds. One defendant accused in a $90 million scheme was ruled a flight risk after allegedly attempting to evade arrest by jumping from a balcony.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey formally advanced the nomination of Dr. Reginald Freeman as the city’s next police chief following a national search process.

MnDOT continues active spring and summer roadwork planning across the metro, including long-term Central Avenue and University Avenue corridor upgrades.