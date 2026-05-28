Minnesota Today 5/28/26
Minnesota News Brief for Thursday, May 28, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Police in Edina issued another warning about a spike in overnight vehicle break-ins affecting several neighborhoods.
Warm and dry weather across the metro today pushed temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s, with elevated fire danger in some areas due to gusty east winds and low humidity.
MnDOT updated several long-range metro transportation projects, including continued planning for Central Avenue reconstruction and University Avenue upgrades in Minneapolis.
Metro Transit and regional transportation officials continue planning work tied to the Green Line Extension and future bus rapid transit corridors.
Northwest Minnesota
Very warm weather spread across the Red River Valley, with temperatures near 90 degrees reported in parts of northwest Minnesota. Breezy conditions are expected to continue into Friday before cooler air arrives this weekend.
Agricultural concerns remain focused on moisture conditions as portions of western and northwest Minnesota continue monitoring dry conditions.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the Arrowhead saw quieter conditions today, though warmer-than-normal temperatures continued regionwide.
Outdoor recreation and tourism traffic remain heavy heading into the weekend across the North Shore and Boundary Waters region.
West Central Minnesota
Highway and infrastructure work continues along portions of Interstate 94 and regional state highways ahead of heavy summer travel season.
Farmers across west central Minnesota are closely watching late-week thunderstorm chances that could bring needed rainfall.
East Central Minnesota
Warm, dry conditions dominated east central Minnesota today with highs in the 80s and increasing humidity expected Friday.
Local emergency managers remain alert for potential severe thunderstorm development heading into Friday evening and Saturday in parts of central and eastern Minnesota.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota remains one of the areas with the highest concern for strong thunderstorms heading into Friday and the weekend. Forecast models indicate potential for large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes if storms develop.
Ongoing highway and rural road construction projects continue across the region as summer infrastructure season ramps up.
Southeast Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota remained under heightened severe-weather awareness today due to the possibility of stronger storm development later this week.
Rochester and surrounding communities experienced unusually warm late-May temperatures with highs in the 80s.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The biggest storyline remains the quarterback competition between J. J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray during organized team activities. Team officials continue describing the competition as open entering summer workouts.
Analysts continue debating whether the Vikings could add another veteran quarterback option before training camp.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins remain around the .500 mark entering today’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Pitching performances from younger starters and bullpen consistency continue to be major storylines.
Discussions continue around roster decisions involving Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, and the development of younger players.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain one of the biggest sports stories in the state after another deep playoff season. Team ownership and future branding discussions remain active topics.
Fans continue celebrating Minnesota’s recent stretch of playoff success across multiple franchises.
Minnesota Wild
Attention has shifted to offseason roster decisions and television broadcast changes after the conclusion of the Wild season.
Contract-extension speculation and organizational direction remain major offseason themes.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.
Mild overnight lows generally in the upper 50s to middle 60s.
Breezy conditions continue across western Minnesota.
Friday
Another very warm day statewide.
Highs mainly in the mid-80s to near 90.
Increasing humidity during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible late Friday into Friday night, especially across western and southern Minnesota.
Some storms could become severe with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes possible.
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