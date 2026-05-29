Air quality alerts were issued for the Twin Cities Friday afternoon and evening as smoke and ozone pushed conditions into unhealthy ranges for sensitive groups. Temperatures climbed close to 90 degrees.

A brand-new “hot tub boat” attraction launched on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, drawing heavy interest during the early summer heat wave.

Minneapolis restaurant Diane’s Place was named one of the 50 best restaurants in North America for its Hmong-inspired cuisine.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar selected former Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer as her running mate in the Minnesota governor’s race as state political conventions begin.