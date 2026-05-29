Minnesota Today 5/29/26
Today’s news headlines
Twin Cities headlines
Air quality alerts were issued for the Twin Cities Friday afternoon and evening as smoke and ozone pushed conditions into unhealthy ranges for sensitive groups. Temperatures climbed close to 90 degrees.
A brand-new “hot tub boat” attraction launched on the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, drawing heavy interest during the early summer heat wave.
Minneapolis restaurant Diane’s Place was named one of the 50 best restaurants in North America for its Hmong-inspired cuisine.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar selected former Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer as her running mate in the Minnesota governor’s race as state political conventions begin.
Federal authorities arrested an ICE agent connected to the January nonfatal shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis.
Northwest Minnesota
A public hearing is scheduled in Bemidji next week over Otter Tail Power Company’s proposed 18% electric rate increase affecting customers across northern and western Minnesota.
A petition drive supporting a proposed casino development in Moorhead gained momentum Friday.
Detroit Lakes-area muskie fisheries are preparing for the statewide muskie opener next week, with tourism businesses expecting strong turnout.
TowBoatUS announced expanded boating assistance coverage on Leech Lake ahead of the busy summer boating season.
Northeast Minnesota
Authorities are investigating the death of a Minneapolis man found below the cliffs at Palisade Head along the North Shore near Tettegouche State Park.
A fundraising campaign raised $10,000 for unhoused mothers and pregnant women in northeastern Minnesota.
Essentia Health is expanding emergency services on the Iron Range amid concerns about rural healthcare access.
West Central Minnesota
Emergency responders in Dawson and surrounding west-central communities received new life-saving medical equipment through a regional EMS initiative.
Local governments and transportation officials continued construction and roadwork updates across the Willmar and Alexandria corridors.
East Central Minnesota
DFL leaders criticized a Republican Senate candidate in central Minnesota after renewed scrutiny of past domestic abuse allegations.
Communities around Blaine and the northern Twin Cities suburbs posted several new planning and development hearings Friday.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota emergency agencies unveiled new tools intended to improve survival rates during rural medical emergencies.
High school baseball playoffs continued across southwest Minnesota, including strong pitching performances in the Pipestone area.
Southeast Minnesota
In Rochester, a murder suspect accused in a 2025 homicide case was released after posting $1 million bond.
Federal prosecutors also announced a kidnapping-related indictment tied to a Sherburne County case involving a young child.
Minnesota sports roundup
Minnesota Vikings
OTAs continued Friday at team headquarters in Eagan. The focus remains on quarterback development, offensive line depth, and defensive adjustments under the new staff heading into mandatory minicamp next month.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins opened a weekend series Friday night while trying to stay in contention in the AL Central after inconsistent play through May. Injuries and bullpen stability remain major storylines around the club.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode following their playoff run, with attention shifting toward roster decisions, free agency planning, and draft preparation ahead of June.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue evaluating offseason cap-space options and potential roster moves as the NHL draft and free agency period approach.
Statewide weather outlook
Tonight
Very warm and muggy statewide.
Twin Cities lows near the mid-60s.
Western Minnesota could see scattered evening thunderstorms, especially northwest and west-central areas.
Saturday
Mostly sunny and hot again across much of Minnesota.
Highs mainly in the low-to-mid 80s, with some upper 80s south and west.
Isolated storms possible late in western Minnesota.
Sunday
More clouds statewide with increasing thunderstorm chances, especially western and northern Minnesota.
Some storms in northwest Minnesota could become strong with gusty winds and hail.
Highs generally upper 70s to low 80s.
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