Minnesota Today 5/5/26
Minnesota statewide news briefing (past ~24 hours as of ~3:00 PM)
Here’s your Minnesota statewide news briefing (past ~24 hours as of ~3:00 PM) — covering Twin Cities + all regions, sports, and tonight/tomorrow weather:
🟥 BREAKING & TOP NEWS (PAST 24 HOURS)
🟡 Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Large police response in south Minneapolis following a crash involving a State Patrol vehicle; investigation ongoing.
Multiple people injured after a stolen vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and struck a State Patrol squad — ongoing investigation.
May Day labor actions across the metro: workers rallied and staged walkouts demanding better wages and benefits.
Flags ordered at half-staff statewide after the remains of a Minnesota WWII veteran were returned home after more than 80 years.
Additional serious incidents under investigation:
St. Paul shooting left one man dead and a woman critically injured.
🟢 Northeast Minnesota (Duluth / Iron Range / North Shore)
Officer-involved shooting in Virginia, MN under investigation by the Minnesota BCA; suspect’s condition unknown, no officers injured.
Fatal crash near Grand Rapids after a vehicle left the roadway and struck trees.
Flood warnings remain in parts of the Arrowhead region.
🔵 Northwest Minnesota
No major breaking incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
Regional coverage focused on weather swings and early agricultural season conditions.
🟠 Central Minnesota (St. Cloud / Brainerd)
Structure fire in Ramsey damaged a home and nearby wetland; cause under investigation.
Ongoing coverage of statewide political and economic issues (including data center development debates).
🔴 Southern Minnesota (Southwest + Southeast)
No confirmed major breaking incidents in past 24 hours.
Cooler weather pattern raising concerns about frost risk tonight, especially in rural/ag areas.
🟣 MINNESOTA SPORTS UPDATE
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Preparing for Western Conference Semifinals vs. San Antonio Spurs.
Momentum high after eliminating Denver in previous round.
Game 1 either tonight or imminent depending on scheduling window.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Dropped Game 1 to Colorado (9–6) in a high-scoring playoff opener.
Defensive breakdowns a concern heading into Game 2.
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
Twin Cities remain the leading candidate to host the 2028 NFL Draft, with decision expected later this month.
No major roster or injury updates in last 24 hours.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Quiet news cycle day.
Continuing regular season play without major breaking developments.
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER — TONIGHT & TOMORROW
🌙 Tonight
Lows:
North: upper 20s to low 30s (frost likely)
Central: mid 30s
South: upper 30s to low 40s
Mostly cloudy early, clearing overnight
Cooler air settling in behind a cold front
Frost/freeze risk especially in northern & rural areas
🌤️ Tomorrow
Highs:
North: 40s
Central: low 50s
South: mid 50s
Partly cloudy, cooler than normal
Lighter winds compared to today
Overall quiet weather, but below seasonal averages
🧭 KEY TAKEAWAYS (3:00 PM UPDATE)
🚨 Multiple metro incidents: crash involving trooper, shooting in St. Paul
🟢 Officer-involved shooting under investigation in NE Minnesota
🏀 Timberwolves gearing up for Round 2
🏒 Wild drop high-scoring playoff opener
🏈 NFL Draft likely coming to Twin Cities
🌡️ Cold tonight — frost risk statewide, especially north
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