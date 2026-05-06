Minnesota Senate advances major gun legislation after intense debate, including proposed restrictions on certain assault-style weapons and expanded safe-storage requirements. The measure remains one of the dominant stories at the Capitol.

ICE-related shooting investigation in Minneapolis remains active, with attorneys and community groups continuing to challenge aspects of the federal account after additional video review and legal filings.

Metro crash investigation continues after a reported stolen vehicle struck a Minnesota State Patrol squad vehicle, leaving multiple people injured. Authorities continue reconstructing the crash sequence.

Downtown Minneapolis redevelopment discussions continue around a possible future Timberwolves/Lynx arena project near the City Center area.