Minnesota Today 5/6/26
As of 4:45 PM CDT
🟥 MINNESOTA NEWS & BREAKING NEWS
Past 24 Hours — As of 4:45 PM CDT • Wednesday, May 6, 2026
🟡 TWIN CITIES (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Minnesota Senate advances major gun legislation after intense debate, including proposed restrictions on certain assault-style weapons and expanded safe-storage requirements. The measure remains one of the dominant stories at the Capitol.
ICE-related shooting investigation in Minneapolis remains active, with attorneys and community groups continuing to challenge aspects of the federal account after additional video review and legal filings.
Metro crash investigation continues after a reported stolen vehicle struck a Minnesota State Patrol squad vehicle, leaving multiple people injured. Authorities continue reconstructing the crash sequence.
Downtown Minneapolis redevelopment discussions continue around a possible future Timberwolves/Lynx arena project near the City Center area.
Flags remain at half-staff statewide honoring a Minnesota WWII veteran whose remains were recently returned home decades after the war.
🟢 NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
Duluth • Iron Range • North Shore
Officer-involved shooting in Virginia, Minnesota remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Authorities say no officers were injured.
Flooding and colder temperatures continue impacting portions of the Arrowhead region, especially low-lying areas and smaller rivers.
A fatal crash near Grand Rapids remains under investigation after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck trees.
🔵 NORTHWEST MINNESOTA
No major breaking public-safety incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
Ongoing regional concerns include:
colder-than-normal overnight temperatures,
delayed planting conditions,
and fluctuating soil moisture across agricultural areas.
🟠 CENTRAL MINNESOTA
St. Cloud • Brainerd • Elk River Region
Ramsey structure fire investigation continues after fire spread from a residential area into nearby wetlands.
Central Minnesota communities are preparing for another cold overnight period with patchy frost possible by early morning.
🔴 SOUTHERN MINNESOTA
Southwest + Southeast Minnesota
No major breaking emergencies confirmed during the past 24 hours.
Agricultural concerns remain elevated as growers monitor:
frost risk,
below-normal overnight lows,
and stress on early vegetation.
🟣 MINNESOTA SPORTS
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves continue preparing for their Western Conference Semifinal series against San Antonio after eliminating Denver in one of the franchise’s biggest postseason wins in recent memory.
Attention remains focused on:
Anthony Edwards’ health,
Minnesota’s defensive depth,
and playoff momentum entering Round 2.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
The Wild are regrouping after a 9–6 playoff loss to Colorado in Game 1.
Defensive coverage and goaltending remain major talking points heading into the next matchup.
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
The Twin Cities continue to be viewed as the leading contender to host the 2028 NFL Draft, with league discussions ongoing.
No major roster or injury developments reported today.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Relatively quiet day around the club.
Team continues regular-season play while dealing with inconsistent offense and bullpen concerns.
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER
Tonight & Tomorrow
🌙 TONIGHT
Expected Lows
Northern Minnesota: upper 20s to low 30s
Central Minnesota: low-to-mid 30s
Southern Minnesota: upper 30s to low 40s
Conditions
Mostly clear to partly cloudy
Winds easing overnight
Frost and freeze conditions likely across much of northern Minnesota and portions of central Minnesota
🌤️ TOMORROW
Expected Highs
North: 40s
Central: low 50s
South: mid-to-upper 50s
Conditions
Partly cloudy statewide
Cooler than seasonal averages
Light winds and relatively quiet weather
🧭 KEY TAKEAWAYS — 4:45 PM
🏛️ Major gun legislation advances at the Capitol
🚨 ICE-related and metro crash investigations continue
🟢 Officer-involved shooting investigation active in Virginia, MN
🏀 Timberwolves preparing for Round 2 playoff action
🏒 Wild looking to rebound after high-scoring Game 1 loss
🌡️ Frost and freeze conditions expected tonight across much of Minnesota
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