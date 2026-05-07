Minnesota Capitol budget negotiations intensifying as lawmakers work toward agreements on transportation funding, taxes, education, and public safety ahead of looming session deadlines.

Investigation continues into the Minneapolis ICE-agent shooting incident from April, with attorneys and community advocates continuing to dispute portions of the federal account while video and forensic reviews remain under examination.

Major road construction season ramps up across the metro, with expanding lane closures affecting: I-94,

I-35W,

Highway 169,

and Crosstown corridors.