Minnesota Today 5/7/26
Thursday, May 7, 2026
🟥 MINNESOTA NEWS & BREAKING NEWS
Past 24 Hours — As of 5:00 PM CDT • Thursday, May 7, 2026
🟡 TWIN CITIES (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Minnesota Capitol budget negotiations intensifying as lawmakers work toward agreements on transportation funding, taxes, education, and public safety ahead of looming session deadlines.
Investigation continues into the Minneapolis ICE-agent shooting incident from April, with attorneys and community advocates continuing to dispute portions of the federal account while video and forensic reviews remain under examination.
Major road construction season ramps up across the metro, with expanding lane closures affecting:
I-94,
I-35W,
Highway 169,
and Crosstown corridors.
Minneapolis leaders continue discussing a possible future downtown arena development connected to the Timberwolves and Lynx.
🟢 NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
Duluth • Iron Range • North Shore
BCA investigation remains active into the recent officer-involved shooting in Virginia, Minnesota. No officers were reported injured.
Cooler temperatures continue across the Arrowhead with lingering concerns over:
localized flooding,
soft road conditions,
and delayed spring recreation activity.
North Shore tourism traffic is beginning to increase ahead of Mother’s Day weekend despite cool weather.
🔵 NORTHWEST MINNESOTA
No major breaking public-safety incidents reported in the past 24 hours.
Regional coverage remains heavily focused on:
delayed spring planting,
overnight frost conditions,
and shifting soil moisture levels important to agriculture.
🟠 CENTRAL MINNESOTA
St. Cloud • Brainerd • Elk River Region
Investigation continues into the Ramsey-area fire that spread into wetlands earlier this week.
Local officials are also monitoring:
dry vegetation,
grass-fire potential,
and overnight freezing temperatures in low-lying areas.
🔴 SOUTHERN MINNESOTA
Southwest + Southeast Minnesota
No major breaking emergencies confirmed during the past 24 hours.
Agricultural concerns remain elevated due to:
repeated cold nights,
patchy frost,
and slower crop emergence than typical for early May.
🟣 MINNESOTA SPORTS
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves continue preparations for their Western Conference Semifinal series against San Antonio following their major playoff upset over Denver.
NBA coverage continues focusing on:
Anthony Edwards,
Minnesota’s defensive versatility,
and rising expectations for a deep playoff run.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
The Wild are attempting to rebound after their high-scoring Game 1 playoff loss to Colorado.
Defensive-zone breakdowns and special teams continue dominating discussion ahead of the next matchup.
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
The Twin Cities remain viewed as the strongest candidate to host the 2028 NFL Draft, with league discussions still ongoing.
Vikings rookie minicamp and offseason roster evaluations continue this week.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue regular-season play while attempting to stabilize offensive production and middle-relief pitching.
No major roster or injury developments reported today.
🌦️ MINNESOTA WEATHER
Tonight & Tomorrow
🌙 TONIGHT
Expected Lows
Northern Minnesota: upper 20s to low 30s
Central Minnesota: low-to-mid 30s
Southern Minnesota: upper 30s to low 40s
Conditions
Mostly clear to partly cloudy
Light winds overnight
Frost and freeze conditions likely across northern Minnesota and portions of central Minnesota
🌤️ TOMORROW
Expected Highs
North: 40s
Central: low-to-mid 50s
South: mid-to-upper 50s
Conditions
Partly cloudy statewide
Cooler than average for early May
Dry conditions for most areas
Light winds
🧭 KEY TAKEAWAYS — 5:00 PM
🏛️ State budget negotiations intensifying at the Capitol
🚨 ICE-related Minneapolis investigation remains active
🟢 Officer-involved shooting investigation ongoing in Virginia, MN
🏀 Timberwolves continue deep playoff preparations
🏒 Wild looking to rebound after Game 1 loss
🌡️ Another cold night ahead with frost/freeze concerns across much of Minnesota
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