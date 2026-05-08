State budget negotiations intensifying at the Capitol as lawmakers race toward end-of-session deadlines. Major unresolved issues include: transportation funding,

education spending,

taxes,

and public safety proposals.

Minneapolis ICE-agent shooting investigation remains active with ongoing legal challenges, public records disputes, and continued review of surveillance and body-camera footage connected to the April incident.

Downtown Minneapolis redevelopment talks continue around a possible future Timberwolves/Lynx arena project tied to downtown revitalization discussions.

Road construction season expanding rapidly across the metro with increasing delays on: I-94,

I-35W,

Highway 169,

Highway 62,

and Crosstown corridors.