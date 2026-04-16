Minnesota Today
5PM Minnesota News Update (past ~24 hours)
🌪️ TOP STORY — SEVERE WEATHER AFTERMATH (STATEWIDE)
⚠️ Tornado & hail damage continues to dominate Minnesota news
The April storm system that hit Monday is now confirmed to have produced at least 3 tornadoes in southern Minnesota.
Damage reports include:
Farm structures destroyed or heavily damaged
Widespread baseball-sized hail
Downed trees and scattered power outages
National Weather Service surveys continue across multiple counties including Blue Earth, Waseca, and Freeborn.
👉 5PM update change:
Cleanup has shifted from “emergency response” to damage assessment + repair phase
No major new injuries reported since earlier in the day
Power restoration ongoing in rural southern Minnesota
📰 REGIONAL MINNESOTA NEWS
Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)
Storm impact was limited compared to southern MN
Evening commute normalizing after earlier weather disruption
No major new crime or fire incidents reported
Rochester / Mankato / Albert Lea / Worthington / Marshall
Hardest-hit corridor remains southern MN storm zone
Ongoing reports:
Crop field damage (early planting season impacted)
Roof and siding damage in rural communities
County emergency management teams still surveying losses
St. Cloud / Brainerd / Willmar
Minimal storm damage
Breezy, cooler air moving in behind system
Normal spring operations continuing
Duluth–Superior / Iron Range
No severe weather impacts reported
Cooler Lake Superior winds continue
Early spring shipping and port activity steady
Fargo–Moorhead / Grand Forks
Storm system weakened before reaching western border region
No significant damage reported
Normal conditions returning
Detroit Lakes / Lake Region
Seasonal transition continues:
Ice-out progressing on many lakes
Early recreational activity increasing
No storm-related emergencies reported
Lake City / Mississippi River Valley
Localized hail and wind reports confirmed earlier in day
Some shoreline and rural property cleanup ongoing
🏈⚾🏀 MINNESOTA SPORTS
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Mixed 24-hour stretch:
Strong offensive game earlier (shutout win over Boston earlier in series)
Followed by a loss later in the day (9–5)
Overall:
Still above .500
Offense trending strong, pitching still inconsistent in spots
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Recently dropped a 6–3 game vs St. Louis
Late-season form uneven heading into playoffs
Focus now fully on postseason preparation
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Regular season effectively complete
Locked into playoff seeding
Resting key players and preparing matchup strategy
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
NFL Draft is just days away
Key storylines:
Defensive line upgrades
Secondary depth
Quarterback depth planning behind starter
🎓 COLLEGE & HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
College
Minnesota Gophers baseball:
Recent 5–4 win over Washington
Strong Big Ten positioning early in series play
Spring sports active across all universities
High School
Full statewide spring schedule underway:
Baseball, softball, track meets across metro + greater MN
No major championship events in last 24 hours
🌦️ STATEWIDE WEATHER (5PM UPDATE)
Tonight
Clearing skies statewide
Lows:
North: upper 30s
South: low–mid 40s
Breezy but calmer than yesterday
Tomorrow
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times
Highs:
60s north
Upper 60s to low 70s south
A few isolated showers possible late day
🔎 5PM STATE SNAPSHOT
🌪️ Severe storm aftermath still #1 story statewide
🧹 Southern MN now in cleanup & recovery phase
⚾ Twins remain inconsistent but competitive early season
🏒 Wild & 🏀 Wolves both shifting into playoff focus
🌤️ Weather calming, but spring pattern still active