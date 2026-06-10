Minnesota Today 6/10/26
Minnesota News Brief – Wednesday, June 10, 2026
🚨 Twin Cities & Metro
Severe storms knock out power, damage trees
A powerful overnight line of thunderstorms swept across the Twin Cities and east-central Minnesota, bringing damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Tens of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power, with numerous reports of downed trees and power lines throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding suburbs.
Another severe weather round expected this afternoon/evening
Meteorologists are warning that a second round of severe thunderstorms could develop along and east of the I-35 corridor later Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes remain possible. Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are in the primary risk area.
University of Minnesota–Fairview agreement finalized
The University of Minnesota, Fairview Health Services, and University of Minnesota Physicians finalized a new 10-year partnership agreement intended to secure long-term funding for academic medicine and major investments in facilities.
🌲 Northwest Minnesota
Storm damage and severe weather concerns
Beltrami County and surrounding northwest Minnesota counties experienced strong storms overnight, with emergency managers monitoring additional severe-weather threats through Wednesday evening. Wind damage, hail, and localized flooding remain concerns.
Fosston-area homicide investigation
Authorities continue investigating a reported shooting death in the Fosston area. Details remain limited as the investigation proceeds.
⛰ Northeast Minnesota (Arrowhead/Northland)
Severe storm threat for Duluth and the Northland
Forecasters continue highlighting the Northland as one of Minnesota’s primary severe-weather zones Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.
Heavy rain and localized flooding concerns
Repeated rounds of storms could produce localized flooding in portions of northeast Minnesota, particularly where soils have already been saturated by recent rainfall.
🌾 West Central Minnesota
Strong overnight storms
Communities from Moorhead through Fergus Falls and Alexandria experienced severe thunderstorms overnight, with reports of damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Additional storms remain possible before cooler air arrives Thursday.
🌽 East Central Minnesota
Storm cleanup underway
Areas from St. Cloud east toward Cambridge and Hinckley are cleaning up from overnight wind damage while preparing for another severe weather round later today.
🌻 Southwest Minnesota
Continued severe weather risk
Southwest Minnesota remains vulnerable to strong thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds through tonight. Emergency managers are urging residents to monitor warnings closely.
🚜 Southeast Minnesota
Storms shift eastward
The strongest afternoon and evening storms are expected to move into southeast Minnesota later today before exiting into Wisconsin overnight.
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
OTAs continue
The Vikings remain in Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with attention focused on defensive development and roster competition. Local analysis continues to highlight the defense as a potential strength entering the 2026 season.
Edge-rusher depth remains a topic
Reports and commentary suggest Minnesota may continue evaluating pass-rush depth ahead of training camp.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
Tigers series underway
The Twins are in Detroit this week as they continue their AL Central schedule.
Connor Prielipp workload monitored
The organization is expected to carefully manage pitching prospect Connor Prielipp’s innings as his workload increases between Triple-A St. Paul and the major leagues.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason focus: point guard position
Much of the discussion around the Timberwolves centers on whether the club still needs a true floor-general point guard to complement its current core.
Roster-building discussions continue
Analysts continue debating veteran additions and trade possibilities following another deep playoff run.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
Stanley Cup Final excitement
The Wild remain one of the biggest stories in Minnesota sports as Stanley Cup Final play continues. Fans are closely monitoring the championship series and potential home-ice opportunities.
🌦 Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely, especially eastern Minnesota.
Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.
Cooler air begins moving into western Minnesota overnight.
Lows generally in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.
Thursday
Morning clouds and lingering showers east.
Becoming less humid statewide.
Highs:
Northwest: upper 60s to low 70s
Central: low to mid 70s
Twin Cities: mid 70s
Southern Minnesota: upper 70s to near 80°F
Looking Ahead
Friday
Pleasant and cooler.
Mostly sunny statewide.
Weekend
Generally favorable conditions for outdoor activities.
Temperatures mostly in the 70s.
A few scattered storm chances may return by late Sunday or early next week.
Key Weather Story
The biggest story statewide remains today’s severe-weather threat, followed by a noticeably cooler and less humid air mass arriving Thursday and lasting into the weekend.
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