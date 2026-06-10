🚨 Twin Cities & Metro

Severe storms knock out power, damage trees

A powerful overnight line of thunderstorms swept across the Twin Cities and east-central Minnesota, bringing damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Tens of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power, with numerous reports of downed trees and power lines throughout Minneapolis, St. Paul, and surrounding suburbs.

Another severe weather round expected this afternoon/evening

Meteorologists are warning that a second round of severe thunderstorms could develop along and east of the I-35 corridor later Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail, torrential rain, and isolated tornadoes remain possible. Eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin are in the primary risk area.

University of Minnesota–Fairview agreement finalized

The University of Minnesota, Fairview Health Services, and University of Minnesota Physicians finalized a new 10-year partnership agreement intended to secure long-term funding for academic medicine and major investments in facilities.

🌲 Northwest Minnesota

Storm damage and severe weather concerns

Beltrami County and surrounding northwest Minnesota counties experienced strong storms overnight, with emergency managers monitoring additional severe-weather threats through Wednesday evening. Wind damage, hail, and localized flooding remain concerns.

Fosston-area homicide investigation

Authorities continue investigating a reported shooting death in the Fosston area. Details remain limited as the investigation proceeds.

⛰ Northeast Minnesota (Arrowhead/Northland)

Severe storm threat for Duluth and the Northland

Forecasters continue highlighting the Northland as one of Minnesota’s primary severe-weather zones Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain and localized flooding concerns

Repeated rounds of storms could produce localized flooding in portions of northeast Minnesota, particularly where soils have already been saturated by recent rainfall.

🌾 West Central Minnesota

Strong overnight storms

Communities from Moorhead through Fergus Falls and Alexandria experienced severe thunderstorms overnight, with reports of damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Additional storms remain possible before cooler air arrives Thursday.

🌽 East Central Minnesota

Storm cleanup underway

Areas from St. Cloud east toward Cambridge and Hinckley are cleaning up from overnight wind damage while preparing for another severe weather round later today.

🌻 Southwest Minnesota

Continued severe weather risk

Southwest Minnesota remains vulnerable to strong thunderstorms capable of large hail and damaging winds through tonight. Emergency managers are urging residents to monitor warnings closely.

🚜 Southeast Minnesota

Storms shift eastward

The strongest afternoon and evening storms are expected to move into southeast Minnesota later today before exiting into Wisconsin overnight.

🏈 Minnesota Vikings

OTAs continue

The Vikings remain in Organized Team Activities (OTAs) with attention focused on defensive development and roster competition. Local analysis continues to highlight the defense as a potential strength entering the 2026 season.

Edge-rusher depth remains a topic

Reports and commentary suggest Minnesota may continue evaluating pass-rush depth ahead of training camp.

⚾ Minnesota Twins

Tigers series underway

The Twins are in Detroit this week as they continue their AL Central schedule.

Connor Prielipp workload monitored

The organization is expected to carefully manage pitching prospect Connor Prielipp’s innings as his workload increases between Triple-A St. Paul and the major leagues.

🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves

Offseason focus: point guard position

Much of the discussion around the Timberwolves centers on whether the club still needs a true floor-general point guard to complement its current core.

Roster-building discussions continue

Analysts continue debating veteran additions and trade possibilities following another deep playoff run.

🏒 Minnesota Wild

Stanley Cup Final excitement

The Wild remain one of the biggest stories in Minnesota sports as Stanley Cup Final play continues. Fans are closely monitoring the championship series and potential home-ice opportunities.

🌦 Minnesota Weather

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely, especially eastern Minnesota.

Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Cooler air begins moving into western Minnesota overnight.

Lows generally in the upper 50s north to upper 60s south.

Thursday

Morning clouds and lingering showers east.

Becoming less humid statewide.

Highs: Northwest: upper 60s to low 70s Central: low to mid 70s Twin Cities: mid 70s Southern Minnesota: upper 70s to near 80°F



Looking Ahead

Friday

Pleasant and cooler.

Mostly sunny statewide.

Weekend

Generally favorable conditions for outdoor activities.

Temperatures mostly in the 70s.

A few scattered storm chances may return by late Sunday or early next week.

Key Weather Story

The biggest story statewide remains today’s severe-weather threat, followed by a noticeably cooler and less humid air mass arriving Thursday and lasting into the weekend.