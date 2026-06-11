Top Twin Cities Headlines

Severe storms, damage, and power outages

The biggest story across Minnesota was a pair of rounds of severe thunderstorms that moved through the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Strong winds brought down trees and power lines across the Twin Cities metro, especially in the east metro, resulting in widespread outages and property damage. Thousands of customers remained without power into Wednesday evening.

Political and court developments

Minnesota continued to follow developments in the high-profile Vance Boelter case. On Thursday afternoon, the Hoffman family released a statement after Boelter entered a guilty plea in federal court.

Schools increasing graduation security

Several Twin Cities-area school districts announced enhanced security measures for graduation ceremonies, including increased screening and police presence at some venues.

Northwest Minnesota

Strong thunderstorms crossed portions of the region with reports of wind damage, downed trees, and localized power outages.

Cooler and drier air began moving into the region behind the storm system Wednesday evening.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth/Northland)

The Northland faced strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening with damaging wind and hail threats.

Dense fog persisted near Lake Superior while inland areas experienced stronger storm activity.

West Central Minnesota

Wind damage reports included downed trees and blocked roads.

Storms brought heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving significant totals.

East Central Minnesota

The region was among the hardest-hit by the Wednesday storm complexes.

Numerous reports of tree damage and power outages occurred as storms raced eastward toward Wisconsin.

Southwest Minnesota

Storm development was focused across parts of southwest Minnesota during the afternoon and evening.

Strong winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall were the primary hazards.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester and surrounding communities experienced thunderstorms and periods of heavy rain.

Cooler weather was expected to settle in after the storms departed.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

Most discussion centered on offseason preparations and the continued development of the defense under coordinator Brian Flores.

Analysts continue to view the defense as a major strength heading into training camp.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins were in Detroit on Wednesday.

Royce Lewis provided offense with a home run, while Minnesota pitchers turned in key performances during the series against the Tigers.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Offseason roster construction remains the primary storyline.

Local analysts continue to focus on the Wolves’ need for additional point-guard depth and veteran help as they look toward next season.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild made offseason news with center Michael McCarron reportedly agreeing to a six-year contract extension worth $20 million.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (Thursday Night)

Storms end across most of Minnesota.

Becoming cooler and less humid.

Mostly clear west and central.

Lingering clouds east early, then clearing.

Lows generally in the upper 40s north to upper 50s south.

Tomorrow (Friday)

Noticeably cooler statewide.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Highs: Northwest Minnesota: 68–73° Northeast Minnesota: 60s near Lake Superior, low 70s inland Central Minnesota: 72–76° Twin Cities: 74–77° Southern Minnesota: 75–79°



Looking Ahead

Saturday

Pleasant and dry.

Morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

Afternoon highs in the 70s.

Sunday

Continued comfortable weather.

Mostly sunny.

Slight warming trend.

Early Next Week

Temperatures gradually return to seasonal levels.

Highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Next organized chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives sometime during the middle of next week.