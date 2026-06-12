Minnesota Today 6/12/26
Minnesota News & Weather Update PM Edition, Friday, June 12, 2026
Twin Cities
The biggest statewide story remains the aftermath of the 2025 shootings involving former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. Vance Boelter formally entered a federal guilty plea this week, avoiding a death penalty trial and accepting multiple life sentences. Families of the victims issued statements saying accountability was achieved but justice can never fully be restored.
The University of Minnesota announced that Williams Arena will officially be known as “The Barn” under a new 10-year partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
Minneapolis celebrated “612 Day” with community events, concerts, and neighborhood gatherings across the city today.
FIFA World Cup opening-match watch parties drew large crowds around downtown Minneapolis.
Northwest Minnesota
Quiet news day overall. Attention remains focused on agricultural conditions and recent weather impacts. Cooler temperatures and improving soil moisture have been beneficial in many farming areas after recent rounds of thunderstorms. Regional weather services continue monitoring severe-weather potential across the Upper Midwest.
Northeast Minnesota
No major breaking-news developments reported during the period. Outdoor recreation and tourism activity remain high heading into the weekend, with favorable weather expected across much of the Arrowhead region.
West Central Minnesota
Communities continue assessing impacts from recent thunderstorm activity earlier in the week. Weather services report a transition toward cooler, less humid conditions for the weekend.
East Central Minnesota
Local governments and transportation agencies continue routine summer road and infrastructure work. No major breaking incidents were reported during the past 24 hours.
Southwest Minnesota
A new Minnesota juvenile justice policy scheduled to take effect will end criminal prosecution for most children under age 13, generating debate among law-enforcement and public-safety officials around the state, including rural Minnesota.
Southeast Minnesota
Road construction and transportation projects remain major local stories, including upcoming bridge work near Albert Lea and safety improvements in Red Wing.
Rochester-area schools and local sports programs wrapped up another busy spring sports season heading into summer activities.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Mandatory minicamp activities and roster evaluations remain the main focus. Coaches continue evaluating position battles and rookie development as preparations begin for training camp.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their June schedule with attention focused on pitching consistency and maintaining position in the American League race. Team performance remains a major discussion topic throughout Minnesota sports media.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are in offseason mode following their playoff run. Attention has shifted to draft preparation, roster decisions, and salary-cap planning.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason preparation mode, with management evaluating free-agent and trade possibilities ahead of the NHL Draft and summer roster-building period.
Statewide Weather
Tonight (Friday Night)
Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.
Comfortable humidity levels.
A few isolated evening showers are possible, mainly in northern Minnesota.
Lows:
Northwest: 45–52°
Northeast: 42–50°
Twin Cities: 54–58°
Southern Minnesota: 50–57°
Saturday
Pleasant June weather across much of Minnesota.
Partly sunny skies.
Lower humidity than earlier this week.
Highs:
Northwest: 66–72°
Northeast: 58–68° near Lake Superior
Central: 70–75°
Twin Cities: 72–76°
Southern Minnesota: 74–79°
Looking Ahead
Sunday: Cool morning, pleasant afternoon. Mostly dry.
Monday: Increasing clouds with chances for showers and thunderstorms, especially central and southern Minnesota.
Tuesday–Wednesday: Periodic rain and thunderstorm chances return. Some storms could become strong depending on storm-track evolution.
Late next week: Temperatures trend warmer, with highs returning to the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the state.
Weather Outlook Summary
Minnesota is heading into one of its nicest stretches of June weather so far: cooler nights, comfortable humidity, and seasonable temperatures through the weekend before thunderstorm chances increase again early next week.
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