Minnesota Today 6/15/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Monday, June 15, 2026
Breaking News – Twin Cities
A fatal triple shooting in north Minneapolis left one person dead and two others hospitalized. Investigators continue to work the case.
St. Paul officials unearthed a 50-year-old time capsule as part of the city’s ongoing anniversary observances.
Major Highway 65 construction work began in Blaine, with traffic impacts expected throughout the project.
Minnesota lawmakers marked the one-year anniversary of the attacks on state lawmakers with tributes and remembrance ceremonies.
The Twin Cities are welcoming thousands of athletes, coaches and families for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, one of the largest sporting events hosted in Minnesota this year.
Northwest Minnesota
Highway 11 construction projects continue in the Greenbush and Warroad areas, causing periodic travel impacts.
Communities across the Red River Valley are monitoring thunderstorms moving eastward from the Dakotas this afternoon and evening.
Northeast Minnesota
A Duluth man was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing and house fire case.
Grandma’s Marathon week is underway in Duluth, with traffic detours and large crowds expected through race weekend.
A Hoyt Lakes man was injured in an ATV-trail motorcycle crash near Aurora on Sunday.
A reward has been announced in the decades-old disappearance of a young northern Minnesota woman, renewing public attention on the cold case.
West Central Minnesota
Thunderstorm chances are increasing tonight as a line of showers develops across western Minnesota and moves eastward.
Agricultural and transportation interests are watching weather conditions closely following recent severe weather episodes across the region.
East Central Minnesota
Construction and traffic projects continue across the metro fringe and east-central corridor, including work affecting major routes in Anoka County and surrounding areas.
Residents are being advised to monitor weather alerts as storms approach from western Minnesota this evening.
Southwest Minnesota
Authorities reported the death of a Cottonwood County man after he became trapped in a grain bin.
Several transportation and railroad-crossing improvement projects remain active across southwest Minnesota.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester Public Schools continue summer meal programs for children and teens.
Rochester and surrounding southeast Minnesota communities are expecting mild temperatures with increasing chances for midweek rainfall.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
No major breaking news today. The club continues offseason preparations following spring workouts and rookie development activities. The Vikings’ recent focus has been integrating their 2026 draft class, including offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins are continuing their homestand at Target Field and remain in the thick of the American League playoff race as the season moves toward late June.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode following the completion of their 2025-26 campaign. Attention is turning toward the NBA Draft and free-agency period later this month. Recent NBA headlines are dominated by the conclusion of the NBA Finals.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild are in their offseason period, with focus shifting toward the NHL Draft, free agency and roster planning for the 2026-27 season.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will develop across western Minnesota and move east through the evening and overnight hours.
Some storms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Lows generally in the upper 40s north to upper 50s south.
Tuesday
Breezy and cooler statewide.
Highs mainly in the 60s north and 70s south.
Morning clouds and lingering showers east, then partial clearing later in the day.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday brings another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Periodic rain chances continue through late week.
Temperatures are expected to remain near or slightly below seasonal averages, generally in the 60s and 70s.
Weather Outlook: No major heat waves or widespread severe-weather outbreaks are expected through midweek, but several rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will keep Minnesota’s weather active.
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