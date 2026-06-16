Minnesota Today 6/16/26
Minnesota News Update — Tuesday, June 16, 2026
Federal prosecutors announced indictments against 15 members of a Minneapolis-based activist group, alleging offenses including conspiracy, threats, and interference with federal officers.
Additional federal charges are expected against several individuals involved in recent anti-ICE demonstrations and immigration enforcement protests in Minnesota.
A proposed Asian grocery development could bring Minnesota’s first H Mart to St. Paul’s Midway area, a project receiving significant local attention.
A Scandia woman was charged after authorities alleged her 10-year-old daughter obtained an unsecured handgun and threatened another child.
Twin Cities Crime & Public Safety
Authorities continue investigating a fatal triple shooting in north Minneapolis that left one person dead and two injured.
Minneapolis leaders are discussing new autonomous vehicle registration requirements as testing and deployment expand in the metro area.
Northwest Minnesota
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms affected portions of the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota today, with localized severe weather concerns near the North Dakota border.
Transportation and summer tourism preparations continue across the region ahead of a busy weekend.
Northeast Minnesota
Cooler weather is arriving after recent warm conditions. Regional officials continue monitoring road construction and summer recreation traffic across the Arrowhead.
West Central Minnesota
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop Wednesday, bringing periods of rain and locally gusty winds to west-central counties.
East Central Minnesota
Communities from St. Cloud through east-central Minnesota are expected to see increasing clouds tonight, followed by periods of rain Wednesday.
Southwest Minnesota
Agricultural interests are watching another round of rain and scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday. Some areas could receive beneficial moisture.
Southeast Minnesota
Conditions remain seasonable, though periodic showers and thunderstorms are forecast through midweek. No widespread severe weather outbreak is expected at this time.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Mandatory minicamp activities continue.
Much of the discussion remains centered on quarterback development and preparations for training camp later this summer.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins opened a series against the Texas Rangers tonight in Arlington.
Minnesota entered the matchup after a victory Monday night, highlighted by strong offense and defense.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Wolves remain in offseason mode following their playoff run.
Team-building and roster speculation continue to dominate local basketball coverage.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason planning, with attention focused on roster improvements and salary-cap flexibility heading into next season.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Increasing clouds statewide.
Showers develop overnight from west to east.
A few thunderstorms are possible, especially western and southern Minnesota.
Lows generally in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.
Wednesday
Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled.
Periods of rain are expected across much of Minnesota.
Embedded thunderstorms possible.
Highs mostly in the low 60s north to upper 60s south.
Looking Ahead
Thursday remains cool with scattered showers.
Friday turns somewhat warmer with additional rain chances.
Saturday appears to be the best outdoor day of the upcoming stretch, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Additional shower chances return Sunday and again early next week.
Bottom line: After a pleasant Tuesday across most of Minnesota, a wetter and cooler pattern returns Wednesday and Thursday before improving for much of the weekend.
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