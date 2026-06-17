Minnesota Today 6/17/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Past 24 Hours Ending Wednesday, June 17, 2026
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of southeastern Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday afternoon as forecasters warned of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornado potential.
A St. Paul man has been charged after allegedly posting YouTube videos threatening former state representative and future St. Paul mayor candidate Kaohly Her. Authorities say the threats came shortly after the recent lawmaker shootings that shocked the state.
New polling shows Gov. Tim Walz at his lowest approval ratings in six years, with growing voter concern over state fraud scandals and mixed views on Minnesota’s new state flag.
Minneapolis city leaders continue debating a proposed pause on new data-center projects as concerns grow over energy use and development impacts.
A fatal crash on Interstate 494 has resulted in vehicular homicide charges against a Roseville man.
Three people were killed in a collision involving an SUV and motorcycle near North Branch north of the Twin Cities.
Northwest Minnesota
Thunderstorms moving east from the Dakotas overnight prompted weather alerts across western and northwestern Minnesota. Strong wind gusts remain the primary threat.
Drought concerns continue in portions of northwestern Minnesota despite periodic rainfall.
Northeast Minnesota
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across northeastern Minnesota, with localized heavy rainfall possible into tonight.
No major breaking regional stories emerged from the Arrowhead region during the past 24 hours.
West Central Minnesota
Storms moving through western Minnesota overnight may produce wind damage and isolated hail.
Farmers across west-central Minnesota are benefiting from recent rainfall after a dry start to parts of the growing season.
East Central Minnesota
The fatal North Branch crash dominated regional headlines.
Storm watches remain in effect as strong thunderstorms move through the region.
Southwest Minnesota
Forecasters continue to monitor the highest severe-weather threat across southern and southwestern Minnesota this evening. Damaging winds and large hail are possible.
Heavy rainfall could create localized flooding concerns in low-lying areas.
Southeast Minnesota
A severe thunderstorm watch covers much of southeastern Minnesota through Wednesday evening.
Weather remains the primary developing story, with strong storms expected through tonight.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Offseason activities continue with training camp drawing closer.
Local analysts continue evaluating roster depth and potential preseason position battles.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins remain in the middle of the American League playoff race, with attention focused on pitching consistency and offensive production heading into the next series.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves’ season has concluded following their playoff run. Offseason discussion centers on roster construction and front-office decisions.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode after their playoff exit. Attention is focused on free agency and roster moves ahead of the 2026–27 season.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will continue across much of Minnesota.
Some storms may be severe, especially across southern, southeastern, and east-central Minnesota.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes remain possible.
Overnight lows generally in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
Thursday
Improving conditions statewide.
Partly sunny to mostly sunny skies.
Warmer temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 60s north to low-to-mid 70s south.
Breezy at times, with only isolated showers.
Looking Ahead
Additional chances for thunderstorms return Friday.
Saturday currently appears to be the best day for outdoor activities across most of Minnesota.
Father’s Day Sunday looks pleasant with seasonable temperatures.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible early next week.
Bottom line: The biggest story across Minnesota today is the threat of severe thunderstorms this evening, especially from the Twin Cities south and east. Conditions improve Thursday before another active weather pattern returns later in the week.
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