A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for much of southeastern Minnesota and parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday afternoon as forecasters warned of damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornado potential.

A St. Paul man has been charged after allegedly posting YouTube videos threatening former state representative and future St. Paul mayor candidate Kaohly Her. Authorities say the threats came shortly after the recent lawmaker shootings that shocked the state.

New polling shows Gov. Tim Walz at his lowest approval ratings in six years, with growing voter concern over state fraud scandals and mixed views on Minnesota’s new state flag.

Minneapolis city leaders continue debating a proposed pause on new data-center projects as concerns grow over energy use and development impacts.

A fatal crash on Interstate 494 has resulted in vehicular homicide charges against a Roseville man.