Authorities investigated a shooting involving a police officer in St. Peter. A shelter-in-place order was later lifted as the investigation continued.

A south Minneapolis anti-encampment fencing project has sparked neighborhood concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety.

KARE 11 anchor Julie Nelson is recovering after a boating accident and will be away from her broadcasting duties for a period of time.

Juneteenth celebrations were held across the Twin Cities with numerous community events and festivals.