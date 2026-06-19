Minnesota Today 6/19/26
Minnesota News & Breaking News (Past 24 Hours ending Friday, June 19, 2026)
Minnesota News & Breaking News (Past 24 Hours ending Friday, June 19, 2026)
Twin Cities Metro
Authorities investigated a shooting involving a police officer in St. Peter. A shelter-in-place order was later lifted as the investigation continued.
A south Minneapolis anti-encampment fencing project has sparked neighborhood concerns about traffic and pedestrian safety.
KARE 11 anchor Julie Nelson is recovering after a boating accident and will be away from her broadcasting duties for a period of time.
Juneteenth celebrations were held across the Twin Cities with numerous community events and festivals.
Minnesota is preparing to host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games beginning Saturday, with opening ceremonies at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Northwest Minnesota
Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings affected portions of north-central and northwest Minnesota Friday afternoon, including areas near Cass, Hubbard, and Wadena counties.
Drought concerns continue in portions of northern Minnesota near the Canadian border.
Northeast Minnesota
Preparations continue for major summer tourism events including the 50th running of Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth this weekend.
Weather concerns focused on thunderstorms Friday before a much-improved weekend forecast.
West Central Minnesota
Strong thunderstorms moved through portions of west-central Minnesota Friday with hail and damaging wind potential.
East Central Minnesota
Tornado warnings were issued Friday afternoon for parts of Isanti and Kanabec counties.
Southwest Minnesota
Thunderstorm activity remained the primary concern Friday with scattered severe weather risks before cooler, drier air arrived for the weekend.
Southeast Minnesota
Weather impacts were the major story, with strong storms crossing parts of southeastern Minnesota before improving conditions for Father’s Day weekend.
Minnesota Sports Headlines
Minnesota Vikings
Offseason discussion remains focused on the Vikings’ young defensive backs and undrafted free-agent standouts heading into training camp.
Analysts continue evaluating the club’s secondary and roster depth as summer workouts continue.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins open a weekend road series Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix.
Pitching prospect Marco Raya has drawn attention for improved command and performance this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason analysis continues to focus on forward Jaden McDaniels and the team’s efforts to build on recent playoff success.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode with attention shifting toward free agency, roster planning, and the upcoming NHL season.
Statewide Weather Forecast
Tonight (Friday Night)
Thunderstorms will diminish from west to east during the evening.
Some storms may produce hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall before ending.
Overnight lows generally in the mid-40s north to around 50 south.
Saturday, June 20
Northwest Minnesota: Sunny to partly cloudy, highs near 70.
Northeast Minnesota: Pleasant, partly sunny, highs upper 60s to low 70s.
Twin Cities & Central Minnesota: Beautiful summer weather, highs around 72.
Southern Minnesota: Dry and comfortable, highs low to mid-70s.
Light winds and low humidity.
Sunday, June 21 (Father’s Day)
Statewide: Mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Highs generally 70–75 degrees.
Excellent weather for outdoor activities, lakes, parks, and Father’s Day gatherings.
No widespread severe weather expected.
Outlook Next Week
Pleasant weather continues Monday.
Chances for showers return Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures remain near or slightly below normal through midweek.
Bottom line: After Friday’s storms, Minnesota is headed into one of the nicest weekends of June so far, with comfortable temperatures, lower humidity, and favorable conditions statewide for Father’s Day activities.
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