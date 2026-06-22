Minnesota Today 6/22/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Past 24 hours ending Monday, June 22, 2026
Twin Cities
Breaking News
Three men were shot near the intersection of University and East Hennepin avenues in northeast Minneapolis early Monday. One victim was reported in critical condition as police searched for suspects.
An SUV crashed into townhomes in Woodbury Sunday night, causing a gas leak and prompting evacuations.
Federal court action continued to dominate state political news, with a judge blocking Department of Justice subpoenas targeting several Minnesota officials.
Target Field concession workers announced plans to strike during Monday night’s Twins game, citing wage and benefit concerns.
Redevelopment plans for the former Wells Fargo campus in south Minneapolis moved forward, with proposals for housing, healthcare facilities, and jobs in the East Phillips neighborhood.
Northwest Minnesota
Drought concerns continue to intensify across northern and northwestern Minnesota, with expanding areas of severe drought reported near the Canadian border.
Local officials continue monitoring agricultural conditions as rainfall deficits remain a concern.
Northeast Minnesota
Dry conditions remain a major concern across portions of the Arrowhead region as drought indicators worsen.
Tourism and summer recreation activities remain strong heading into the final week of June despite ongoing dry weather.
West Central Minnesota
Weather conditions remained quiet Monday following recent severe-weather activity across parts of the region. Forecasters continue monitoring thunderstorm chances later this week.
East Central Minnesota
State transportation and infrastructure projects remain active across the region as summer construction season ramps up.
Southwest Minnesota
Governor Tim Walz welcomed athletes and visitors arriving for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games hosted in the Twin Cities. Many participants traveled through southwest Minnesota corridors en route to the metro.
Southeast Minnesota
Anna Brennan of Byron was crowned Miss Minnesota 2026 after the statewide competition concluded over the weekend.
Major highway and interchange construction projects continue around the Rochester area, including work at the I-90/Hwy 52 interchange.
Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings are in the NFL’s quiet pre-training camp period. Most discussion centers on offseason roster development and preparations for camp next month.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins host the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night at Target Field.
Labor issues involving concession workers are a major storyline surrounding the game.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Attention is shifting toward the NBA Draft and offseason roster construction.
Analysts continue to identify point guard depth as one of the club’s top offseason priorities.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain active in offseason planning, with management focused on adding offensive help and strengthening the roster ahead of free agency and training camp.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide.
Comfortable humidity.
Lows generally in the lower 50s north to upper 50s south.
Tuesday
Clouds increase statewide.
Showers and thunderstorms develop, especially during the afternoon and evening.
Some storms may produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday through Friday: Periodic shower chances with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Weekend: Warmer and more humid. Strong thunderstorms are possible Sunday into early next week, with some storms potentially severe.
Bottom line: Monday has been one of Minnesota’s nicest weather days of the summer so far, but a more active pattern with showers and thunderstorms returns beginning Tuesday and may continue on and off through the coming week.
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