Three men were shot near the intersection of University and East Hennepin avenues in northeast Minneapolis early Monday. One victim was reported in critical condition as police searched for suspects.

An SUV crashed into townhomes in Woodbury Sunday night, causing a gas leak and prompting evacuations.

Federal court action continued to dominate state political news, with a judge blocking Department of Justice subpoenas targeting several Minnesota officials.

Target Field concession workers announced plans to strike during Monday night’s Twins game, citing wage and benefit concerns.