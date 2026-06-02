Minnesota Today 6/2/26
Past 24 hours ending 2:55 PM CDT — Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey named longtime department veteran Bill Peterson as interim police chief following the resignation of former chief Brian O’Hara.
Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth announced she will continue her campaign for governor and compete in the Republican primary after delegates endorsed Kendall Qualls at the state convention.
A motorcycle pursuit in St. Paul ended in a serious crash after the fleeing rider was struck by a vehicle. The rider was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Discussion continues around crowd-control tactics used during Twin Cities immigration-related protests, following release of a new study examining law-enforcement weapons used during demonstrations.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, dry weather continues across the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota, benefiting planting progress but increasing concerns about drying soils in some agricultural areas. Weather remains the dominant regional story today.
Transportation officials continue work on multiple summer highway projects across the region as the 2026 construction season ramps up.
Northeast Minnesota
Fire-management agencies continue monitoring wildfire conditions after an active spring fire season in northern Minnesota. While conditions have improved from May, officials remain watchful as warmer temperatures return.
Duluth and Arrowhead communities are preparing for increasing tourism activity as warmer weather settles in this week.
West Central Minnesota
Agricultural producers report favorable field conditions following recent dry weather.
Summer road construction projects remain active on several state routes throughout west-central Minnesota.
East Central Minnesota
Sunny weather and above-normal temperatures are helping outdoor construction and agricultural activity throughout the region. Storm chances return later this week.
Southwest Minnesota
Forecasters are monitoring southwest Minnesota for the potential of stronger thunderstorms later this week as warmer, more humid air returns to the region.
Crop conditions remain generally favorable following recent weather improvements.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and southeast Minnesota are expected to remain dry and warm through tonight before rain and thunderstorm chances increase Wednesday and Thursday.
Road construction and summer infrastructure projects continue across the region.
Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings remain in offseason activities and organized team workouts.
One of Minnesota’s biggest sports stories today was the death of longtime broadcaster and journalist Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of former NFL star Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald Sr. was a major figure in Minnesota sports media for decades.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins host the Chicago White Sox tonight at Target Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM CDT.
Minnesota enters the series after recent offensive production highlighted by a 9–6 victory over Chicago.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves are in offseason mode following their playoff run. Local sports discussion continues to focus on roster planning and Western Conference outlooks for next season.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild are also in offseason evaluation mode after their playoff campaign.
Attention remains on potential offseason roster moves and free-agency decisions.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear statewide.
Twin Cities low: near 60°F.
Northern Minnesota lows: upper 40s to mid-50s.
Light winds.
No significant precipitation expected.
Wednesday
Partly sunny and warm.
Highs generally 78–84°F statewide.
Increasing humidity during the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially western and central Minnesota by late afternoon and evening.
Looking Ahead
Best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.
Temperatures remain above normal through the weekend, with many areas reaching the mid-80s and some southern locations approaching the upper 80s.
Air Quality
Minnesota pollution officials have issued concerns regarding wildfire smoke impacts through midweek, with air quality expected to range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups in parts of the state.
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