Minnesota Today 6/23/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Minneapolis police are investigating two separate triple shootings that occurred Monday, leaving six people injured. Authorities continue to search for suspects and determine whether the incidents are related.
A federal judge has reportedly dismissed Justice Department subpoenas issued to Governor Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials connected to investigations surrounding federal immigration enforcement actions in the state.
Severe weather moved through parts of Minnesota Tuesday, with forecasters warning that some storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and a very low tornado threat.
Northwest Minnesota
Cooler air and scattered showers moved across the region after recent storm activity.
Drought concerns continue in parts of northern Minnesota despite recent rainfall. Areas near the Canadian border remain under expanding drought conditions.
Northeast Minnesota
Weather remains the primary story, with periodic showers and thunderstorms affecting portions of the Arrowhead and Iron Range.
Northern Minnesota continues to be monitored for drought impacts despite occasional rainfall.
West Central Minnesota
Showers and thunderstorms developed along a cold front crossing the state Tuesday.
Agricultural interests continue monitoring moisture conditions and localized storm impacts.
East Central Minnesota
Stronger thunderstorms remain possible through tonight with gusty winds and hail the primary concerns.
Southwest Minnesota
Periodic thunderstorms are expected tonight with locally heavy rain possible.
Cooler-than-average temperatures continue behind the cold front.
Southeast Minnesota
Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through tonight before gradually tapering Wednesday.
No major regional breaking news developments were widely reported today.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings continue offseason preparations following release of their full 2026 schedule. Minnesota opens the regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers on September 13.
No major breaking roster developments were reported today.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins opened a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night.
Analysts continue to point to Minnesota’s inconsistent play but note the club remains in playoff contention.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason activity remains the dominant storyline. Reports indicate the recent Julius Randle trade has increased financial flexibility for future roster moves.
Assistant coach Micah Nori has reportedly been hired as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode with attention focused on roster planning and free agency.
No major breaking team news emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly cloudy statewide.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across central, eastern and southern Minnesota.
Some storms may contain gusty winds and small hail.
Lows generally in the upper 40s north to middle 50s south.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy.
Additional showers and thunderstorms likely in many areas.
Highs mainly in the upper 60s to lower 70s statewide.
Looking Ahead
Thursday and Friday: Seasonable temperatures with occasional showers.
Weekend: Warmer and more humid conditions return.
Sunday and Monday: Potential for stronger thunderstorms, with some severe weather possible and temperatures approaching the upper 70s to upper 80s by early next week.
Bottom line: The biggest Minnesota stories today are the Minneapolis triple-shooting investigations, continued political fallout related to federal immigration enforcement, active thunderstorm chances across much of the state, and a busy offseason for the Timberwolves while the Twins continue their playoff push.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.