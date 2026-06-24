Top Twin Cities Headlines

Major maintenance work is scheduled for the coming weeks on the Twin Cities transit system. The entire Blue Line and portions of the Green Line will temporarily be replaced by bus service during renovation work.

A Minnesota resident was awarded a heroism medal after rescuing a driver from a sinking vehicle in the Mississippi River.

Minneapolis officials continue the fifth year of “Operation Safe Summer,” a coordinated public-safety effort involving city, county, state and federal agencies.

Northwest Minnesota

Rainfall totals during the past 24 hours exceeded an inch in parts of the region, including areas near Lake of the Woods and surrounding counties.

Showers and thunderstorms moved across western Minnesota overnight and early Wednesday before gradually weakening.

Northeast Minnesota

Lake Superior environmental officials report that the invasive bloody red shrimp has now established reproducing populations in the Duluth-Superior harbor area.

Rainfall was generally lighter along the North Shore compared with central and southern Minnesota.

West Central Minnesota

Overnight storms crossed portions of west-central Minnesota with locally moderate rainfall. Additional isolated storms remain possible.

East Central Minnesota

Rainfall totals around Sherburne, Wright and neighboring counties generally ranged from around one-half inch to over an inch.

Scattered thunderstorms remain possible through tonight.

Southwest Minnesota

Forecasters continue monitoring the possibility of scattered strong thunderstorms developing in parts of southwest Minnesota this afternoon and evening.

Some locations received over an inch and a half of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Southeast Minnesota

Widespread rainfall affected portions of southern Minnesota, with some reports approaching two inches around Rice and neighboring counties.

Conditions are expected to improve Thursday before another chance of storms arrives Friday.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Twins

The Twins were routed 12–3 by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Dodgers collected 17 hits while Minnesota managed only limited offense. Victor Caratini and Brooks Lee homered for the Twins. The series concludes Wednesday afternoon with Joe Ryan scheduled to start against Shohei Ohtani.

The Twins also promoted pitching prospect Marco Raya in an effort to bolster the struggling bullpen.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves continue offseason roster planning. Reports indicate the team’s salary-cap situation became more complicated following the signing of guard Ayo Dosunmu, while trade and draft scenarios remain active discussion topics ahead of the NBA Draft.

Minnesota Wild

Trade speculation continues to link the Wild with Detroit captain Dylan Larkin. Analysts note Minnesota could be interested, though acquiring him would likely require significant assets.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings remain in offseason mode. Discussion continues around how younger defensive players will handle expanded roles following several key roster changes and injuries entering training camp preparations.

Minnesota Weather

Tonight

Mostly cloudy statewide.

A few lingering showers or isolated thunderstorms possible, especially across central, eastern and northern Minnesota.

Cooler overnight lows generally in the upper 40s north to mid-50s south.

Thursday

A much more comfortable day statewide.

Partly sunny skies with only a slight chance of a stray shower.

Highs mostly in the low to mid-70s.

Looking Ahead

Friday brings another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Weekend temperatures trend warmer, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday and Monday currently appear to have the greatest risk for stronger thunderstorms, with some storms potentially severe.

Early next week turns warmer and more humid, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s in parts of Minnesota.

Bottom line: After today’s rain and thunderstorms, Minnesota is heading into a pleasant Thursday before a more active and warmer pattern develops this weekend and early next week.