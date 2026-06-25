Minnesota Today 6/25/26
Past 24 Hours Ending Thursday, June 25, 2026
Top Twin Cities Headlines
The biggest sports story in Minnesota is a reported blockbuster trade involving the NBA’s Minnesota franchise. Multiple Minnesota media outlets reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Naz Reid to Charlotte in exchange for LaMelo Ball and Josh Green, a move that would significantly reshape the team’s roster.
Minneapolis city officials held council business and public meetings Thursday as the city continues work on housing, public safety, and infrastructure issues.
Federal court proceedings in Minneapolis generated local attention after a Twin Cities woman was fined for assaulting federal officers during a prior incident.
Northwest Minnesota
Regional attention remains focused on agriculture, summer tourism, and weather conditions. Forecasters are monitoring a warming trend that will affect the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota this weekend, with temperatures expected to climb sharply by Sunday and Monday.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth, the Iron Range, and the Arrowhead are preparing for warmer-than-normal conditions after a stretch of relatively comfortable weather. The North Shore may avoid the worst of the upcoming heat, but inland areas are expected to warm significantly.
West Central Minnesota
Farmers and local officials continue monitoring weather conditions as a warmer pattern develops. Dry and comfortable conditions prevailed Thursday, but heat and humidity will increase through the weekend.
East Central Minnesota
Communities from St. Cloud through Cambridge and Hinckley enjoyed seasonable conditions Thursday. Forecasts indicate a substantial warming trend beginning Friday and intensifying Sunday into Monday.
Southwest Minnesota
Southwest Minnesota is expected to be among the warmest regions of the state during the upcoming heat event. Residents are being advised to prepare for temperatures approaching or exceeding 90 degrees by late weekend.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities are expected to experience increasing heat and humidity through the weekend. No major breaking regional news dominated headlines during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Training-camp storylines continue to center on the quarterback competition and roster construction heading into the 2026 season. Local analysts remain focused on the battle involving J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continued their series at Target Field, with coverage focused on their matchup against Los Angeles and ace Joe Ryan’s performance.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The reported Naz Reid-for-LaMelo Ball trade dominated Minnesota sports headlines Thursday and would represent one of the most significant roster moves in franchise history if finalized.
The Wolves also added young talent through the NBA Draft process.
Minnesota Wild
No major breaking Wild news emerged during the past 24 hours, with the NHL offseason remaining relatively quiet compared with developments involving the Timberwolves and Vikings.
Statewide Weather
Tonight (Thursday Night)
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Comfortable temperatures across much of Minnesota.
Overnight lows generally in the 50s north to lower 60s south.
Light winds.
Friday
Mostly sunny to partly sunny statewide.
Warmer than Thursday.
Highs mainly in the upper 70s north to mid-80s south.
Humidity begins increasing.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday: Warm and increasingly humid with highs in the 80s.
Sunday: Significant heat develops statewide; some southern and western communities could approach 100°F when heat index values are considered.
Monday: Heat and humidity remain elevated.
Looking Ahead
The most significant weather story is an expanding heat dome expected to affect Minnesota late this weekend into early next week.
Forecasters are warning of potentially dangerous heat conditions Sunday and Monday, especially across central, southern, and western Minnesota.
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