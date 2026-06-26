Minnesota Today 6/26/26
Minnesota News Update - Friday, June 26, 2026
Twin Cities
Target Field hosts a postgame concert by Ludacris Friday evening as part of a busy weekend of entertainment downtown.
No major breaking public safety incident has dominated statewide headlines during the past 24 hours.
Northwest Minnesota
No major breaking news affecting the region was reported during the past 24 hours.
Communities continue normal summer festival and tourism activities.
Northeast Minnesota
Only isolated news developed Friday.
Forecasters are watching for a few scattered showers across portions of the Arrowhead later today, but no widespread severe weather is expected.
West Central Minnesota
No significant breaking news reported in the past day.
Agricultural conditions remain favorable with comfortable temperatures before warmer weather arrives this weekend.
East Central Minnesota
No major breaking developments reported.
Weekend festivals and outdoor recreation are expected to draw large crowds.
Southwest Minnesota
Quiet news day with no significant breaking stories.
Dry weather continues before weekend warmth increases.
Southeast Minnesota
No major breaking news reported Friday.
Pleasant weather continues today with warmer, more humid conditions expected beginning Saturday.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The club continues offseason workouts and preparations for training camp.
No major player transactions or injuries were reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota is coming off a narrow 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week.
The Twins return home Friday night as part of a weekend series and postgame concert festivities.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason remains the focus following this week’s draft.
No major Timberwolves news broke during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason roster planning ahead of free agency.
No significant breaking news involving the club was reported Friday.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight:
Partly cloudy statewide.
A few isolated showers are possible across northern Minnesota.
Overnight lows generally 52–60°F, coolest in the Arrowhead and North Shore.
Tomorrow (Saturday):
Morning sunshine with increasing humidity.
Highs:
Twin Cities: 82–85°F
Southern Minnesota: 83–87°F
Northern Minnesota: 75–82°F
A few scattered evening thunderstorms may develop, mainly across western and northern Minnesota.
Looking Ahead
Sunday: Warmer and more humid with scattered thunderstorms possible.
Monday: Heat builds across much of Minnesota, with highs well into the 90s in southern and central Minnesota and heat index values approaching or exceeding 100°F in some areas.
Tuesday: Continued hot and humid with periodic thunderstorm chances.
Midweek: Temperatures gradually moderate, but typical summer warmth and occasional storm chances remain in the forecast.
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