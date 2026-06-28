Minnesota Today 6/28/26
Minnesota Weekend News Roundup - Saturday, June 27 – Sunday, June 28, 2026
Twin Cities
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games continued across the Twin Cities with thousands of athletes competing at venues including the University of Minnesota.
Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska hosted the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Sunday’s final round was delayed for several hours because of thunderstorms before play resumed around midday. Hazeltine National Golf Club
Northwest Minnesota
Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through portions of the region Sunday morning.
Forecasters continue to monitor additional storm chances through Monday, followed by very hot conditions early this week.
Northeast Minnesota
Cooler weather persisted along the North Shore with highs mainly in the 60s and lower 70s.
While much of the state prepares for dangerous heat Monday and Tuesday, communities near Lake Superior will remain considerably cooler.
West Central Minnesota
Sunday featured scattered thunderstorms followed by increasing humidity.
Temperatures are expected to surge into the 90s Monday with heat indices well above 100° in some locations.
East Central Minnesota
Morning rain gave way to warm, muggy conditions Sunday.
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for much of central and east-central Minnesota beginning Monday afternoon.
Southwest Minnesota
Stronger thunderstorms Sunday morning affected portions of southern Minnesota near the Iowa border.
Large hail and damaging winds remained the primary severe weather concerns with additional heat-related hazards arriving Monday.
Southeast Minnesota
Areas experienced showers and thunderstorms Sunday morning before turning hot and humid.
Dangerous heat indices approaching or exceeding 100–110° are expected Monday.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continued their weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.
There was encouraging injury news as pitcher Bailey Ober began a rehab assignment Saturday, potentially strengthening Minnesota’s rotation in the near future.
Minnesota Vikings
The weekend was relatively quiet with no major breaking roster or injury developments reported.
Minnesota Timberwolves
No significant breaking news emerged over the weekend as the NBA offseason continues.
Minnesota Wild
No major breaking news or transactions were reported during the weekend.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight (Sunday)
Mostly cloudy.
A few lingering showers possible.
Muggy with lows generally in the mid-60s to lower 70s, except 50s near Lake Superior.
Monday
Dangerous heat develops statewide, especially across central and southern Minnesota.
High temperatures:
Mid-90s across much of the state.
Mid-70s to lower 80s near Lake Superior.
Heat index values may exceed 105–110°F.
Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible.
Monday Night
Warm and humid.
Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms.
Overnight lows 65–72°F.
Tuesday (through afternoon)
Hot once again.
Highs near 90°F statewide, cooler along the North Shore.
Humidity remains high.
Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon as a front approaches.
Looking Ahead
The heat begins easing somewhat by midweek, although highs in the 80s to lower 90s will continue with periodic chances for thunderstorms through much of the week.
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