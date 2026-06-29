Minnesota Today 6/29/26
Minnesota News Update - Monday, June 29, 2026
Twin Cities
Dangerous heat gripped the Twin Cities, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect and heat index values approaching 110°F. Officials urged residents to limit outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable neighbors.
Forecasters warned that strong to severe thunderstorms could develop later today and tonight, with damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes possible.
Northwest Minnesota
Morning severe thunderstorms swept across parts of the region after moving out of the Dakotas. The strongest storms were capable of destructive straight-line winds approaching 100 mph.
The Storm Prediction Center maintained an Enhanced Risk for severe weather across northern Minnesota.
Northeast Minnesota
Forecasters warned that additional severe thunderstorms could move into the region this afternoon and evening with damaging winds, hail, and localized flooding possible.
Heat and humidity remained well above normal despite cooler conditions near the North Shore.
West Central Minnesota
Western counties experienced the state’s first round of severe weather Monday, with thunderstorms producing damaging wind potential before moving east.
East Central Minnesota
Portions of east-central Minnesota were under tornado warnings during the morning before the storms weakened. Residents were advised to remain alert for additional severe weather later in the day.
Southwest Minnesota
Strong storms and dangerous heat combined to create a high-impact weather day. Storms early in the day were followed by extreme afternoon heat.
Southeast Minnesota
An Extreme Heat Warning remained in effect across much of southeastern Minnesota, with heat indices near or above 100°F. Additional thunderstorms were expected tonight into Tuesday.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Twins: No major breaking news emerged during the past 24 hours. The club continues its regular-season schedule.
Minnesota Vikings: No significant breaking news or roster moves were reported during the past day.
Minnesota Timberwolves: No breaking team news was reported today. The NBA is in its offseason.
Minnesota Wild: No major player transactions or breaking news were reported during the past 24 hours.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially across northern and central Minnesota.
Some storms may become severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes.
Overnight lows generally in the mid-60s to low 70s.
Tuesday
Very warm, though slightly less humid than Monday.
Highs generally in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
A few afternoon thunderstorms remain possible in parts of the state.
Looking Ahead
Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through much of the week.
Temperatures gradually moderate after Monday’s extreme heat, with highs mainly in the 80s by midweek.
Early indications suggest unsettled weather may continue into the Fourth of July weekend, with periodic thunderstorms possible.
Skywatch
Residents across northern Minnesota may have a chance to see the aurora borealis (Northern Lights) Monday night if skies clear after the storms, thanks to an incoming geomagnetic storm.
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