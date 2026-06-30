Minnesota Today 6/30/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, June 30, 2026
🚨 Breaking News – Twin Cities
Heat advisory across much of central and southern Minnesota. After early morning thunderstorms moved through parts of the state, temperatures rebounded into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values near 100°F in the Twin Cities. Additional thunderstorms are possible later today and Wednesday.
Emergency managers continue monitoring the potential for localized severe weather Wednesday as another round of storms approaches.
Twin Cities
The morning line of thunderstorms produced pockets of heavy rain and lightning before moving east.
Heat remains the primary concern this afternoon, with residents urged to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm and humid weather continues after scattered overnight storms.
Agriculture and fire officials are watching changing weather conditions ahead of another round of thunderstorms later this week.
Northeast Minnesota
Hot inland temperatures continue, while areas near Lake Superior remain somewhat cooler.
No major breaking regional emergencies were reported during the past 24 hours.
West Central Minnesota
Strong winds accompanied early morning thunderstorms in some communities before skies gradually cleared.
Hot afternoon temperatures return with additional storm chances developing Wednesday.
East Central Minnesota
Residents experienced an early round of thunderstorms followed by increasing sunshine and high humidity.
Local officials continue monitoring for additional strong storms over the next 24 hours.
Southwest Minnesota
Heat remains the primary weather story, with temperatures climbing into the 90s.
Scattered thunderstorms remain possible beginning Wednesday into the holiday weekend.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm, humid conditions continue with periodic thunderstorm chances.
Forecasters warn that any stronger storms later this week could produce damaging winds and hail.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The club continues offseason workouts and roster evaluations ahead of training camp, with no major breaking team news reported over the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins remain in the middle of their regular-season schedule, continuing their push in the American League standings. No major breaking roster developments were reported in the past day.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason continues, with league attention focused on free agency beginning this week. No significant Timberwolves announcements emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason preparations ahead of NHL free agency, with league-wide roster activity expected to increase over the coming days.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.
Lows generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s across southern Minnesota and cooler in the north.
A few isolated showers or thunderstorms remain possible.
Wednesday
Warm and humid once again.
Highs mostly in the mid-80s to around 90.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.
Looking Ahead
Thursday through the Fourth of July weekend will remain warm and humid.
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible, with the greatest chance for stronger storms arriving Friday into Saturday.
Temperatures gradually ease back into the lower to middle 80s by the weekend.
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