Twin Cities Metro

Public Safety

Police are searching for a driver involved in a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in north Minneapolis. The incident remains under investigation.

Three people have been charged in connection with a gun battle at a Twin Cities-area park. Authorities say the investigation remains active.

Minneapolis & St. Paul

A Minneapolis committee rejected a proposal from the Agape Movement to redevelop the George Floyd Square site, sending the project back for further consideration.

Minneapolis is considering closing a dog park located on land with Indigenous significance.

The Minnesota Star Tribune announced plans to cut approximately 65 positions while exploring a nonprofit ownership structure.

St. Paul officials continue preparations for large-scale demonstrations and events expected later this month.

Business & Lifestyle

Bricksworth announced plans for a third Twin Cities brewery and pizzeria location.

Hollister plans to open a new Twin Cities store.

Owamni is preparing to reopen this month in a larger space.

Northwest Minnesota

Courts & Crime

A Kittson County woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the March 2025 shooting death of Justin Esparza near Kennedy. Sentencing is pending.

Public Safety

Authorities in Douglas County were searching for a missing 78-year-old man who reportedly walked away from his residence near Long Lake.

Agriculture

CHS announced plans to close or sell three grain elevators in southern Minnesota, a move being watched closely by producers statewide, including western and northwestern Minnesota.

Northeast Minnesota

Wildfire

A wildfire near Ely expanded to roughly 30 acres, prompting localized evacuations and firefighting efforts. Officials continue monitoring conditions.

Tourism

Northeast Minnesota received national attention after being highlighted by USA Today as a notable travel destination.

Duluth & Iron Range

Community projects and recreation improvements continue across the Twin Ports, including new playground facilities and expanded youth arts programming.

West Central Minnesota

Public Safety

Authorities continue investigating the drowning death of an 18-year-old who was fishing from a kayak on a Wright County lake. The victim had recently graduated from high school.

Elections

Candidate filings continue for the 2026 Minnesota governor’s race, with 15 gubernatorial tickets having filed paperwork.

East Central Minnesota

Transportation

MnDOT announced a new policy expected to reduce transportation costs for local governments statewide by an estimated $20 million annually.

Weather Concerns

Emergency managers are monitoring potential severe weather threats expected to develop across central Minnesota later Wednesday and Thursday.

Southwest Minnesota

Agriculture & Rural Economy

Farmers across southwest Minnesota are closely watching the developing weather pattern, with widespread rain and thunderstorms expected later this week. Some areas could see beneficial rainfall, while localized severe storms remain possible.

Politics

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan agreed to three Democratic U.S. Senate debates with Angie Craig ahead of the primary campaign season.

Southeast Minnesota

Rochester Area

Rochester Planning and Zoning Commissioner Abdimajid “Axe” Ahmed announced his candidacy for mayor.

Students from Triton High School captured three national championships at a recent national competition.

Weather

Southeast Minnesota is expected to see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms Thursday into Friday, with warm and humid conditions returning this weekend.

Minnesota Sports

Minnesota Vikings

New Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley was formally introduced Wednesday and outlined his vision for the franchise during his first public appearance.

Organized team activities (OTAs) continue this week as the club evaluates roster depth heading toward training camp.

Minnesota Twins

The Twins continue their current road/home stretch with the club remaining in contention in the American League playoff race. No major breaking roster developments emerged during the past 24 hours from major Minnesota news outlets.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA Finals begin tonight between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs, while the Timberwolves remain focused on offseason roster planning after their playoff run ended.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild continue offseason preparations ahead of the NHL draft and free-agency period. No major breaking team developments surfaced in Minnesota media over the past 24 hours.

Minnesota Weather

Tonight (Wednesday Night)

Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds.

Scattered thunderstorms developing in western Minnesota during the evening.

Some storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds, especially west of the Twin Cities.

Lows generally in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Thursday

Best statewide chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall possible in some locations.

A few storms may become severe, particularly across western and southern Minnesota.

Twin Cities highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Northern Minnesota highs: low to mid 70s.

Southern Minnesota highs: upper 70s to mid 80s.

Areas of Greatest Severe Weather Concern

West Central Minnesota

Southwest Minnesota

Portions of Central Minnesota

Threats include:

Large hail

Damaging wind gusts

Localized flooding

Isolated tornado risk

This is the most active weather pattern Minnesota has seen in several weeks, with multiple rounds of storms possible through Friday.

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