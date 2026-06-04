Minnesota Today 6/4/26
Minnesota News Brief — Thursday, June 4, 2026
Twin Cities
A hazardous blue-green algae advisory has been issued for Minneapolis’ Lake Nokomis. Health officials are urging swimmers and pet owners to stay out of the water until conditions improve.
A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty in connection with the deadly 2025 mass shooting at Boom Island Park.
Questions continue surrounding the safety record of a school bus company after Tuesday’s crash into a building near Hamline University that injured several children.
Residents in the southwest metro reported additional black bear sightings, including in the Edina area. Wildlife officials are monitoring reports.
Northwest Minnesota
No major breaking public-safety incidents emerged statewide from the northwest region today.
Transportation agencies announced summer road and bridge projects across northwestern Minnesota, including permit and construction updates.
Northeast Minnesota
Firefighters continue battling a wildfire near the Ely area. Reports indicate the fire remains only partially contained after several days of firefighting efforts.
Highway and bridge construction projects continue across the Iron Range and Arrowhead region, including work near Bigfork and Duluth-area corridors.
West Central Minnesota
Scattered thunderstorms and locally heavy rain affected portions of west-central Minnesota overnight and this morning, with additional storms possible tonight.
East Central Minnesota
Election filing deadlines have now passed, officially setting many state and local races for the 2026 election cycle.
Southwest Minnesota
Weather remains the dominant story. Forecasters are monitoring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms developing late today and tonight, especially in western and southwestern portions of the state.
Southeast Minnesota
Authorities identified a Rochester-area man who was killed in a motorcycle crash near Oronoco.
Candidate filings and local election developments continue to dominate headlines across southeast Minnesota.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings’ front office continues to take shape under new leadership, with personnel moves and roster evaluations underway as minicamp season approaches.
Quarterback development and roster competition remain the primary offseason storylines heading into summer workouts.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins are coming off a 6–4 victory over the White Sox and remain firmly in the American League Central race. Pitching depth and bullpen performance continue to be key storylines.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Wolves remain one of Minnesota’s biggest offseason stories following their playoff run. Player evaluations and roster planning are underway as attention turns toward the 2026–27 season.
Minnesota Wild
Wild offseason analysis continues after a successful playoff run. Discussions around roster construction and future moves remain the focus.
Statewide Weather
Tonight (Thursday Night)
Warm and humid statewide.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this evening, especially across western, central, and southern Minnesota.
A few storms could become strong to severe with gusty winds and hail.
Twin Cities low: around 63–66°F.
Northern Minnesota lows: upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday
Another warm, muggy day.
Periods of showers and thunderstorms statewide.
Highest severe-weather risk across western and southern Minnesota.
High temperatures:
Twin Cities: near 80°F
Southern Minnesota: upper 70s to low 80s
Northern Minnesota: low to mid 70s
Looking Ahead
Conditions improve significantly over the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday look warmer, partly sunny, and generally drier.
Northern Minnesota may have an excellent chance to view the northern lights Thursday and Friday nights due to an elevated geomagnetic storm forecast.
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