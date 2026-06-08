Minnesota Today 6/7/26
Minnesota Weekend News Brief Saturday, June 6 – Sunday, June 7, 2026
Thousands gathered in downtown Minneapolis Saturday for the annual Prince Celebration block party and community sing-along, one of the largest public events of the weekend.
The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their redesigned uniforms Sunday during a fan event at Target Center.
Political organizers and party leaders continued to assess the fallout from recent endorsing conventions held in Duluth and Rochester, with internal divisions and strategy discussions remaining a statewide political story.
Downtown Minneapolis continued a busy festival weekend featuring Prince Celebration events, art fairs, family activities, and summer kickoff events.
Northeast Minnesota
Two new wildfires were reported Sunday within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Fire officials are monitoring conditions closely as warm, humid weather continues across northern Minnesota.
Fire danger remains elevated in portions of the Arrowhead region as temperatures rise and thunderstorms become increasingly scattered.
Northwest Minnesota
Warm, humid conditions spread across the Red River Valley and northwestern Minnesota through the weekend.
Forecasters are watching for thunderstorms late Sunday night into Monday, with some storms potentially producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds.
West Central Minnesota
Lakes country communities experienced heavy recreational traffic during the first full June weekend.
Thunderstorm chances increase overnight Sunday and Monday morning, especially across west-central counties.
East Central Minnesota
Humidity increased significantly Sunday as southerly flow brought warmer air into the region.
Periodic showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight into Monday.
Southwest Minnesota
Agricultural areas benefited from recent rainfall, but additional thunderstorms are possible late tonight and Monday.
Temperatures remained above normal throughout the weekend.
Southeast Minnesota
Warm and increasingly humid weather prevailed across Rochester and surrounding areas.
Forecasters expect scattered thunderstorms to develop periodically through Monday and again midweek.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Twins
The Twins lost to the Kansas City Royals 6–5 on Sunday.
Kansas City built an early lead behind a three-run homer from Starling Marte and held off a late Minnesota comeback.
Minnesota Vikings
No major breaking Vikings news emerged over the weekend.
Attention remains focused on offseason preparations and training camp planning later this summer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The club’s new uniform unveiling generated strong fan interest Sunday.
The organization continues building momentum after its deep postseason run earlier this spring.
Minnesota Wild
No major breaking Wild developments were reported during the weekend.
Offseason roster planning and draft preparations remain the primary focus.
Statewide Weather
Tonight (Sunday Night)
Warm and humid statewide.
Showers and thunderstorms likely, especially across central, western, and northern Minnesota.
Overnight lows generally in the mid-60s to lower 70s.
Some storms may produce locally heavy rainfall.
Monday
Morning showers and thunderstorms in many areas.
Partial clearing possible during the afternoon.
Highs generally 78–85°F statewide.
Humidity remains elevated.
Looking Ahead
Tuesday: Hotter, with many locations approaching 90°F.
Wednesday: One of the warmest days of the week, with highs near 90–92°F and widespread thunderstorm chances.
Late Week: Cooler air arrives behind a cold front, bringing temperatures back into the 70s with additional scattered shower chances.
Minnesota Weather Outlook
The main story this week is increasing heat and humidity, followed by several rounds of thunderstorms. Northern Minnesota wildfire areas in the Boundary Waters will be closely monitored as weather conditions fluctuate.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.