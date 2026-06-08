A Republican-led U.S. House oversight report alleges major failures by state leaders in responding to fraud warnings, with renewed focus on the Feeding Our Future scandal. The report argues warning signs were missed or inadequately addressed by state agencies.

Construction crews began major utility work at George Floyd Square as long-term redevelopment questions continue.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Vance Boelter will not face the federal death penalty in the shootings involving Minnesota lawmakers.

State leaders are marking the approaching first anniversary of the 2025 killings of former House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband.