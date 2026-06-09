Minnesota Today 6/9/26
Minnesota News Brief Tuesday, June 9, 2026
Twin Cities Metro
A suspect opened fire on Hennepin County deputies while they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant near West 28th Street and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis. Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation continued.
An air-quality alert remained in effect for the Twin Cities and portions of central Minnesota due to ozone and smoky conditions, with health officials advising sensitive groups to limit prolonged outdoor activity.
Hot and humid conditions pushed temperatures toward 90°F across the metro, with forecasters warning of strong to severe thunderstorms overnight.
Northwest Minnesota
Heat and increasing humidity spread across the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota ahead of an approaching storm system expected to bring overnight thunderstorms.
Emergency managers continued monitoring drought and fire-weather concerns as hot temperatures persisted.
Northeast Minnesota
Authorities reported that a man drowned on northern Minnesota’s Gun Lake while attempting to rescue a dog from the water.
Fire crews continued monitoring wildfire activity near the Ely area after a wildfire prompted local evacuations and burned roughly 30 acres.
Air-quality concerns from smoke remained an issue across portions of northeastern Minnesota.
West Central Minnesota
A large residential fire in west-central Minnesota resulted in one fatality and destroyed multiple structures.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorm potential was expected to increase overnight and Wednesday.
East Central Minnesota
Residents experienced hot, humid weather with highs near 90°F and increasing storm chances overnight. Air-quality concerns also continued.
Southwest Minnesota
Heat indices approached the upper 90s in parts of southwest Minnesota, with strong thunderstorms possible later tonight and Wednesday.
Fire-weather concerns remained elevated because of dry vegetation and gusty conditions ahead of the next storm system.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities were under the same hot, humid pattern with a risk of overnight thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall, hail, and damaging winds.
Transportation and construction projects continued across the region, including major Highway 14 improvements planned in Olmsted County.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Attention remains focused on offseason preparations and quarterback discussions as training camp approaches. The 2026 schedule has been released and anticipation is building for the upcoming season.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins open a road series against the Detroit Tigers tonight in Detroit. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM CDT.
Injury updates and roster management continue to be major storylines entering the series.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode following their playoff run. Fan engagement and roster speculation continue as the NBA Finals are underway elsewhere.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason preparation mode, with focus shifting toward the NHL Draft and free-agency period later this month.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Warm and muggy statewide.
Lows generally 68–74°F.
Showers and thunderstorms developing from west to east overnight.
Some storms may produce:
Damaging winds
Large hail
Heavy rainfall
Frequent lightning
Wednesday
Another hot day with highs mainly 85–92°F.
Humid conditions continue.
Additional thunderstorms expected during the afternoon and evening, some potentially severe.
Looking Ahead
Thursday: Cooler, highs mainly in the 70s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny and less humid, highs near 80°F.
Weekend: Generally pleasant with highs in the 70s and only isolated storm chances.
Weather Headlines
Air Quality Alert in effect for the Twin Cities and parts of central Minnesota.
Severe weather risk tonight and again Wednesday.
Heat indices near 100°F possible in portions of southern Minnesota this afternoon.
This was your Minnesota statewide briefing.
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