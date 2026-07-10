Minnesota Today 7/10/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Wrap-Up For the past 24 hours ending Friday, July 10, 2026
Breaking News & Top Stories
State and local officials are monitoring a stretch of very hot weather expected to build across Minnesota through the weekend and into early next week. Heat indices are expected to climb, and residents are being urged to stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Across the Twin Cities, attention is turning to weekend events as public safety agencies prepare for increased crowds and the first significant heat wave of July.
Twin Cities
Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal this evening around Target Field as the Twins begin a weekend series with the Los Angeles Angels.
Local officials continue to emphasize heat safety for outdoor concerts, festivals, and sporting events this weekend.
Northwest Minnesota
Farmers are closely watching temperatures as several days of above-normal heat are forecast. No major breaking incidents have dominated headlines during the past 24 hours.
Northeast Minnesota
Duluth and the North Shore are expected to remain somewhat cooler than southern Minnesota, though inland communities will also experience above-normal temperatures this weekend.
West Central Minnesota
Warm, dry weather is expected to aid harvest and construction activity, although fire officials continue reminding residents to use caution with outdoor burning where restrictions apply.
East Central Minnesota
Communities are preparing for a busy summer weekend with travel expected to increase along major highways leading north to lakes and cabins.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot temperatures will be the primary concern through early next week, with highs reaching the upper 80s and 90s.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities are preparing for several consecutive hot days. Outdoor event organizers are encouraging frequent breaks and hydration.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings remain in offseason mode with training camp approaching later this month. Position battles—particularly at quarterback and several defensive spots—continue to be the biggest storylines heading into camp.
Minnesota Twins
Tonight the Twins open a three-game home series against the Los Angeles Angels at 7:10 p.m. CDT at Target Field.
Minnesota enters the game playing improved baseball over its past several series and continues trying to climb back into the American League playoff race.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason continues. No games are scheduled today as front offices around the league focus on free agency, trades and Summer League activities.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in the NHL offseason with attention centered on roster moves, prospect development and preparations for training camp later this summer.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Warm and somewhat humid.
Lows generally 65–72°F, coolest in the Arrowhead and warmest across southern Minnesota.
Saturday
Mostly sunny statewide.
Highs ranging from the mid-80s in northeast Minnesota to the upper 80s and lower 90s across central and southern Minnesota.
Light southerly winds.
Looking Ahead (Sunday through Noon Monday)
Sunday: Hotter statewide with widespread highs in the lower 90s.
Sunday Night: Warm, muggy conditions continue.
By Noon Monday: Temperatures will already be climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s, with many locations headed toward the mid-to-upper 90s during the afternoon. Heat precautions will become increasingly important.
That’s your Minnesota Early Evening News and Weather Report for Friday, July 10, 2026. Stay cool, stay hydrated, and have a safe weekend.
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