Minnesota Today 7/1/26
Minnesota News Roundup - Past 24 hours ending Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Twin Cities
Emergency managers monitored strong thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail, and localized flash flooding across the metro Wednesday. Residents were urged to watch for rapidly changing weather through the evening.
Independence Day travel is beginning to increase across the metro, with transportation officials encouraging drivers to plan for heavier holiday traffic through the weekend.
Northwest Minnesota
Forecasters highlighted the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving across portions of northwest Minnesota late Wednesday into Thursday, with heavy rainfall possible in some areas.
Northeast Minnesota
Northeastern Minnesota remained under an active weather pattern, with thunderstorms expected to develop later Wednesday and additional rounds possible through the holiday weekend.
West Central Minnesota
Residents in west central Minnesota were advised to prepare for rapidly developing afternoon and evening storms capable of strong wind gusts and isolated flooding.
East Central Minnesota
East central Minnesota faced the potential for severe weather Wednesday evening, with emergency officials urging residents to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot, humid conditions continued across southwest Minnesota before an approaching cold front increased the chance of severe thunderstorms later in the day.
Southeast Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota also remained under the threat of severe storms, including damaging winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall through Wednesday night.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings continue preparations for training camp later this month. No major breaking team news emerged during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins remain in the American League Wild Card race but continue searching for consistency as the trade deadline approaches. Attention remains on whether the club will add talent or become sellers if they fall further behind.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves remain in offseason mode following the conclusion of their playoff run. No major breaking roster announcements surfaced over the past day.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason planning after their playoff campaign. No significant breaking news affecting the roster was reported in the last 24 hours.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Scattered to numerous thunderstorms, some becoming severe.
Main threats include damaging winds, large hail, torrential rainfall, and localized flash flooding.
Overnight lows generally in the upper 50s to mid-60s.
Thursday
Very warm and humid statewide.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s in far northwest Minnesota to around 90°F in southern Minnesota.
Another round of afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected, with some storms again becoming severe.
Looking Ahead
An active weather pattern continues through the Fourth of July weekend, with repeated chances for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Some storms may produce heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding before conditions gradually become drier and seasonably warm early next week.
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