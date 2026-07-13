Minnesota Today 7/13/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Update - Covering the past 24 hours ending Monday, July 13, 2026
Twin Cities
Public safety agencies continue to monitor dangerous heat across the metro, with cooling centers open in several communities as temperatures climb into the 90s and heat index values approach or exceed 100°F in some locations.
Officials are urging residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon and to check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning.
Northwest Minnesota
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for much of the region through tonight into Tuesday. Fire danger is elevated, and residents are asked to avoid outdoor burning.
Northeast Minnesota
Dangerous heat continues across the Arrowhead and Iron Range.
Fire weather concerns remain elevated in portions of the region due to hot temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds.
West Central Minnesota
Hot, humid weather dominates the forecast with officials reminding residents to stay hydrated.
Agricultural producers continue monitoring crops for heat stress during the extended warm spell.
East Central Minnesota
Heat remains the primary weather story.
Emergency managers continue encouraging residents to use cooling centers where needed.
Southwest Minnesota
Afternoon temperatures in the 90s with gusty southwest winds.
Isolated thunderstorms may develop late Tuesday as a weak cold front approaches.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities remain under hot and humid conditions.
Little relief is expected until later Tuesday night.
Breaking News
Extreme heat continues to be Minnesota’s biggest statewide story, with multiple warnings and advisories affecting much of the state.
Wildfire conditions remain elevated across portions of northern Minnesota because of dry vegetation and gusty winds.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings remain in offseason preparations with training camp approaching later this month. Coaches continue evaluating roster depth ahead of camp.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins head into the All-Star break remaining in postseason contention after finishing the first half with improved play.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The NBA offseason continues with roster planning and player development following the club’s deep playoff run earlier this year.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason preparations, including player development and free-agency evaluations after advancing in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Warm and humid.
Lows:
Northwest: 68–73°F
Northeast: 66–72°F
Central: 70–74°F
Twin Cities: 74–77°F
South: 71–75°F
Tuesday
Very hot and humid.
Highs:
Northwest: 88–94°F
Northeast: 86–91°F
Central: 90–95°F
Twin Cities: 92–96°F
South: 91–96°F
Southwest winds 10–20 mph.
A few late-day thunderstorms possible across western Minnesota.
36-Hour Look Ahead
Tuesday Night: Scattered thunderstorms developing west and north, moving east overnight. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
Wednesday Morning: Lingering showers in eastern Minnesota followed by gradually cooler and less humid conditions behind a weak cold front. Highs Wednesday mainly in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
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