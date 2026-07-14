Minnesota Today 7/14/26
Minnesota Afternoon News & Breaking News - Past 24 hours ending Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Twin Cities
Dangerous heat continues across the metro, with an Extreme Heat Warning in effect. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s with heat index values approaching 100°F. Local officials continue urging residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Cooling centers remain open in many communities as the prolonged heat wave enters another day.
Northeast Minnesota
Wildfires remain the dominant story. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has been closed while firefighters battle several active fires. Governor Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency remains in effect, with National Guard resources assisting suppression efforts. Red Flag conditions continue because of hot, dry weather.
Air quality concerns are increasing as smoke from Minnesota and Ontario fires is expected to spread across portions of northern Minnesota through midweek.
Northwest Minnesota
Hot, dry weather continues with elevated wildfire danger. Emergency managers continue monitoring fire conditions near the Canadian border.
West Central Minnesota
Heat remains the primary concern with afternoon temperatures in the 90s. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and check on vulnerable neighbors.
East Central Minnesota
Extreme Heat Warnings remain in effect. Fire danger remains elevated due to dry vegetation and gusty southwest winds.
Southwest Minnesota
Morning fog quickly gave way to another very hot day. Afternoon temperatures are climbing into the 90s with heat index values near 100°F.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities remain under hot and humid conditions with heat index values in the upper 90s. Little rainfall is expected before late week.
Minnesota Sports
Vikings
Training camp preparations continue with no major breaking news reported during the past 24 hours.
Twins
The Twins head into the All-Star break with attention turning toward the second half and potential trade deadline decisions as the club looks to remain in the playoff race.
Timberwolves
The Timberwolves officially introduced newly acquired guards LaMelo Ball and Josh Green during a news conference at Target Center today, outlining expectations for the upcoming season.
Wild
The Wild continue offseason roster evaluation with no major breaking transactions reported during the past day.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear and warm statewide.
Lows generally 64° to 72°F.
Light southwest winds.
Patchy wildfire smoke possible across northeastern Minnesota.
Tomorrow (Wednesday)
Partly sunny to mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 80s north to the low and middle 90s south.
Heat index values near 100°F across central and southern Minnesota.
Isolated late-day thunderstorms possible in western and northern areas.
Extended 36-Hour Outlook
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid-60s to lower 70s. A few isolated thunderstorms possible in western Minnesota.
Thursday Morning: Warm and increasingly humid. Sunshine mixed with clouds.
Thursday Afternoon: Highs mainly in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Scattered thunderstorms may develop, especially across northern and western Minnesota. Continued wildfire concerns remain in the northeast until more widespread rainfall arrives.
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