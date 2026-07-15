Minnesota Today 7/15/26
PM. Minnesota Afternoon News Update - Covering the past 24 hours ending Wednesday, July 15, 2026
Twin Cities
Dangerous heat and increasing wildfire smoke are the day’s top stories. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect with afternoon temperatures in the 90s and heat index values approaching 100°F. Air quality is expected to deteriorate as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into central and eastern Minnesota.
Public health officials continue urging residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity, stay hydrated, and monitor air quality throughout the evening.
Northwest Minnesota
Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect the region, reducing visibility at times and creating unhealthy air quality, especially for sensitive groups.
Northeast Minnesota
Multiple wildfires continue burning in and around northeastern Minnesota, including the Boundary Waters region. Thousands of visitors have been evacuated from affected wilderness areas while firefighters continue suppression efforts.
West Central Minnesota
Hot, dry weather persists with elevated fire danger. Smoke concentrations are expected to fluctuate through tonight and Thursday.
East Central Minnesota
East central Minnesota remains under an Air Quality Alert as heavy smoke spreads across the area. Residents with respiratory conditions are advised to remain indoors when possible.
Southwest Minnesota
Extreme heat continues with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 90s. Dry conditions continue to stress crops and increase fire concerns.
Southeast Minnesota
Hot weather continues today with highs well into the 90s. Smoke is expected to become more noticeable later today and tonight.
Breaking News
Canadian wildfire smoke continues spreading across Minnesota and much of the Midwest while firefighters battle numerous wildfires in northeastern Minnesota. Officials continue evacuations in portions of the Boundary Waters area.
President Donald Trump endorsed Mike Lindell in Minnesota’s gubernatorial race today.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Attention is shifting toward training camp as roster competitions begin to take shape ahead of the 2026 season.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins are on the All-Star break. Their next series begins Friday on the road against the Chicago Cubs.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves conclude NBA Summer League this afternoon against the Indiana Pacers, with player development remaining the primary focus.
Minnesota Wild
No major breaking team news has emerged during the past 24 hours. Offseason preparations continue ahead of training camp.
Statewide Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Patchy smoke across much of the state.
Lows generally 64–74°F.
Light south to southwest winds.
Thursday
Mostly sunny and very warm.
Highs 88–95°F.
Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible in portions of the state.
Smoke may linger, especially across central and eastern Minnesota.
Extended Forecast
Wednesday Evening: Very warm with hazy skies from wildfire smoke. Temperatures falling through the 80s.
Overnight: Mostly clear, patchy smoke, lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs near 90–95°F. Slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 70°F.
Friday: Another hot day with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop later in the day.
Through Midnight Friday: Warm and humid with isolated thunderstorms possible before conditions gradually begin changing heading into the weekend.
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