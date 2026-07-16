Breaking News

Wildfire smoke remains the state’s biggest story. Dense smoke from large wildfires burning in northeastern Minnesota and Ontario has created hazardous air quality across much of the state. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for many counties, with some locations reaching unhealthy or hazardous levels.

Extreme heat continues statewide. Afternoon temperatures reached the 90s with heat indices approaching 100°. Heat warnings remain in effect across much of Minnesota through Friday.

Outdoor activities canceled or postponed. Several parks, recreation programs, and swimming facilities in Minneapolis and St. Paul were closed because of dangerous air quality.

Target USA Cup suspended. Organizers halted play at the international youth soccer tournament in Blaine because of hazardous smoke conditions.

Twin Cities

Hazardous smoke and dangerous heat dominated the metro.

Local officials urged residents to remain indoors whenever possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Air quality is expected to gradually improve late Friday as winds shift.

Northwest Minnesota

Hot weather continued with highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Smoke remained widespread, although somewhat less dense than central and eastern Minnesota.

Fire danger remains elevated despite lighter winds.

Northeast Minnesota

Wildfires in and near the Boundary Waters remain active.

Thousands of acres continue to burn, with evacuations and wilderness closures still in place.

Smoke remains thick across much of the region.

West Central Minnesota

Hot temperatures and smoky skies continued.

Outdoor workers were advised to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

East Central Minnesota

Air quality remained poor through much of the day.

Heat indices approached 100° in several communities.

Southwest Minnesota

Mostly sunny and very warm.

A few isolated thunderstorms may develop late Friday as a weak front approaches.

Southeast Minnesota

Hot and humid conditions continued.

Smoke gradually thins Friday before weekend weather becomes more comfortable.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings

Training camp is approaching, with analysts continuing to focus on quarterback play, offensive consistency, and defensive improvement as key factors for a successful 2026 season.

Twins

The Twins remain one of baseball’s hotter offensive clubs entering their upcoming series against the Cubs. Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan continue to headline the club.

Timberwolves

The NBA offseason continues. Summer League development and roster depth remain major storylines as the organization prepares for training camp.

Wild

Minnesota continues offseason roster work while preparing for another playoff push. Kirill Kaprizov remains the centerpiece as the club evaluates recent additions and young prospects.

Minnesota Statewide Forecast

Tonight

Mostly clear after sunset

Areas of smoke continue

Very warm overnight

Lows: Northwest: 63–68° Northeast: 58–66° Central: 68–72° Twin Cities: 72–74° Southern Minnesota: 69–73°



Friday

Mostly sunny

Patchy morning smoke

Hot and humid

Highs: North: 84–91° Central: 91–95° Twin Cities: 94–96° South: 92–97°

Heat index: 95–100°

Late-day isolated thunderstorms possible in western Minnesota.

66-Hour Extended Forecast

Beginning 6:00 PM Thursday

Thursday Evening

Mostly clear

Smoky

Temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s.

Overnight

Warm and humid.

Smoke continues.

Friday

Sunny and very hot.

Heat indices near 100°.

Light southwest wind.

Friday Night

Mostly clear.

Smoke gradually decreases.

Lows around 70°.

Saturday

Sunshine returns with noticeably cooler air.

Highs mostly in the upper 80s.

Lower humidity.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear.

Comfortable overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Sunday (through 12:00 PM)

Mostly sunny.

Warming into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Dry through midday, with thunderstorm chances increasing Sunday night.