Minnesota Today 7/16/26
Covering the past 24 hours – Thursday, July 16, 2026
Breaking News
Wildfire smoke remains the state’s biggest story. Dense smoke from large wildfires burning in northeastern Minnesota and Ontario has created hazardous air quality across much of the state. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for many counties, with some locations reaching unhealthy or hazardous levels.
Extreme heat continues statewide. Afternoon temperatures reached the 90s with heat indices approaching 100°. Heat warnings remain in effect across much of Minnesota through Friday.
Outdoor activities canceled or postponed. Several parks, recreation programs, and swimming facilities in Minneapolis and St. Paul were closed because of dangerous air quality.
Target USA Cup suspended. Organizers halted play at the international youth soccer tournament in Blaine because of hazardous smoke conditions.
Twin Cities
Hazardous smoke and dangerous heat dominated the metro.
Local officials urged residents to remain indoors whenever possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity.
Air quality is expected to gradually improve late Friday as winds shift.
Northwest Minnesota
Hot weather continued with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Smoke remained widespread, although somewhat less dense than central and eastern Minnesota.
Fire danger remains elevated despite lighter winds.
Northeast Minnesota
Wildfires in and near the Boundary Waters remain active.
Thousands of acres continue to burn, with evacuations and wilderness closures still in place.
Smoke remains thick across much of the region.
West Central Minnesota
Hot temperatures and smoky skies continued.
Outdoor workers were advised to take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
East Central Minnesota
Air quality remained poor through much of the day.
Heat indices approached 100° in several communities.
Southwest Minnesota
Mostly sunny and very warm.
A few isolated thunderstorms may develop late Friday as a weak front approaches.
Southeast Minnesota
Hot and humid conditions continued.
Smoke gradually thins Friday before weekend weather becomes more comfortable.
Minnesota Sports
Vikings
Training camp is approaching, with analysts continuing to focus on quarterback play, offensive consistency, and defensive improvement as key factors for a successful 2026 season.
Twins
The Twins remain one of baseball’s hotter offensive clubs entering their upcoming series against the Cubs. Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan continue to headline the club.
Timberwolves
The NBA offseason continues. Summer League development and roster depth remain major storylines as the organization prepares for training camp.
Wild
Minnesota continues offseason roster work while preparing for another playoff push. Kirill Kaprizov remains the centerpiece as the club evaluates recent additions and young prospects.
Minnesota Statewide Forecast
Tonight
Mostly clear after sunset
Areas of smoke continue
Very warm overnight
Lows:
Northwest: 63–68°
Northeast: 58–66°
Central: 68–72°
Twin Cities: 72–74°
Southern Minnesota: 69–73°
Friday
Mostly sunny
Patchy morning smoke
Hot and humid
Highs:
North: 84–91°
Central: 91–95°
Twin Cities: 94–96°
South: 92–97°
Heat index: 95–100°
Late-day isolated thunderstorms possible in western Minnesota.
66-Hour Extended Forecast
Beginning 6:00 PM Thursday
Thursday Evening
Mostly clear
Smoky
Temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s.
Overnight
Warm and humid.
Smoke continues.
Friday
Sunny and very hot.
Heat indices near 100°.
Light southwest wind.
Friday Night
Mostly clear.
Smoke gradually decreases.
Lows around 70°.
Saturday
Sunshine returns with noticeably cooler air.
Highs mostly in the upper 80s.
Lower humidity.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear.
Comfortable overnight lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday (through 12:00 PM)
Mostly sunny.
Warming into the upper 80s to near 90°.
Dry through midday, with thunderstorm chances increasing Sunday night.
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