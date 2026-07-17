Minnesota Today 7/17/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Brief - Covering the past 24 hours ending July 16, 2026
Breaking News
Wildfire smoke remains the state’s top story. Dense smoke from major northeastern Minnesota wildfires continues to impact air quality across much of the state, including the Twin Cities. Air quality alerts remain in effect, and health officials continue to advise limiting prolonged outdoor activity, especially for children, older adults, and those with respiratory conditions.
Boundary Waters wildfires continue burning. Fires in the Boundary Waters region have now burned tens of thousands of acres. Fire crews continue protecting structures while evacuations and wilderness closures remain in place. Officials say the fires may continue burning until significant rainfall—or even snowfall later this year.
Twin Cities
Air quality remained the primary concern throughout Minneapolis–St. Paul due to smoke drifting south from northeastern Minnesota.
State and local agencies continue monitoring wildfire conditions and public health impacts.
Northwest Minnesota
Smoke and hazy skies continue across the region.
No major breaking incidents were widely reported during the past 24 hours.
Northeast Minnesota
Firefighters remain focused on several large wildfires in and around the Boundary Waters.
Additional wilderness closures and travel restrictions remain in effect while fire suppression continues.
West Central Minnesota
Authorities continue investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and semi-truck reported in west-central Minnesota.
East Central Minnesota
Smoke continues to reduce visibility and air quality.
No major breaking events were reported during the period.
Southwest Minnesota
Hot temperatures and dry conditions continue increasing fire danger.
No significant breaking news reported.
Southeast Minnesota
Smoke continues affecting outdoor activities.
No major regional breaking stories emerged during the reporting period.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
The club continues preparations for training camp, with attention centered on quarterback competition and final roster evaluations.
Minnesota Twins
The Twins continue their regular-season schedule while remaining in the postseason race. No major breaking roster announcements were reported during the past 24 hours.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason roster evaluation and Summer League development remain the primary focus as the organization evaluates young talent.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason preparations with player development and roster planning. No major breaking transactions were reported during the reporting period.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Partly cloudy with lingering wildfire smoke.
Scattered evening thunderstorms possible, especially across central and southern Minnesota.
Lows generally 60–65°F.
Winds becoming northwest 5–15 mph after storms.
Tomorrow (Saturday)
Mostly sunny.
Noticeably less humid.
Highs ranging from the lower 80s north to the upper 80s south.
Northwest winds 10–20 mph.
Smoke may still create hazy skies in some areas.
72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM)
Saturday Night
Mostly clear.
Comfortable with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny and warm.
Highs in the mid-80s to near 90.
Some wildfire smoke may continue to affect air quality.
Monday
Hot and hazy.
Highs near 90°F in southern Minnesota.
Dry for most locations.
Tuesday
Cooler and breezy after a cold front.
Highs mainly in the mid-70s.
Comfortable humidity returns.
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.