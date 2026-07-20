Minnesota Today 7/20/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Update – Monday, July 20, 2026
Breaking News – Twin Cities
A round of early morning thunderstorms moved through parts of the Twin Cities before giving way to sunshine and another hot afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the upper 80s with breezy southwest winds. A cooler, much less humid air mass is expected to arrive Tuesday.
Emergency managers continue monitoring isolated reports of localized wind damage from the morning storms. Most cleanup has been minor, with no widespread disruptions reported.
Northwest Minnesota
Mostly quiet weather today after scattered overnight showers. Agricultural interests continue monitoring soil moisture ahead of another warm stretch later this week.
Northeast Minnesota
Dry and warm conditions returned following isolated morning showers. Lake Superior shoreline communities remained noticeably cooler than inland areas.
West Central Minnesota
Early showers exited by mid-morning with sunshine and gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Cooler temperatures are expected Tuesday.
East Central Minnesota
Residents experienced a mix of early rain followed by hot afternoon temperatures approaching 90 degrees before cooler air arrives overnight.
Southwest Minnesota
Warm, breezy conditions dominated the day. No significant severe weather is expected tonight, although isolated showers remain possible in some locations.
Southeast Minnesota
Skies became mostly sunny after morning showers. Travelers should enjoy cooler and less humid conditions beginning Tuesday.
Minnesota Sports
Minnesota Vikings
Training camp is approaching, with attention centered on quarterback J.J. McCarthy and position battles across the roster. Justin Jefferson continues to receive recognition among league executives as one of the NFL’s premier wide receivers.
Minnesota Twins
Byron Buxton has been activated from the injured list and rejoins the club as the Twins begin their post-All-Star schedule. Minnesota opens a road series against Cleveland tonight.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The offseason remains active following major roster moves earlier this month. Team officials continue preparing for Summer League and the formal completion of recent transactions.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild remain in offseason mode, with contract discussions and roster planning continuing ahead of training camp this fall.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear to partly cloudy.
Cooler and less humid overnight.
Lows: Upper 40s north to middle 60s south.
Northwest winds 5–15 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny and noticeably cooler.
Comfortable humidity.
Highs: Upper 60s Arrowhead, lower 70s north, middle to upper 70s across central and southern Minnesota.
Northwest winds 10–20 mph.
72-Hour Extended Forecast
Beginning 6:00 PM Monday
Tuesday Night
Clear and cool.
Lows: 48–58.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and pleasant.
Highs: 75–80.
Thursday
Partly sunny.
Warmer with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s.
Isolated afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms possible.
Looking Ahead
Another surge of heat is expected late this week into the weekend, with many southern Minnesota locations likely returning to the lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.
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