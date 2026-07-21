Minnesota Today 7/21/26
Minnesota Early Evening News Update
Twin Cities
Cooler, less humid air has settled across the metro after a prolonged stretch of 90-degree weather. Gusty northwest winds and sunshine made for much more comfortable conditions.
State and local officials continue monitoring elevated fire danger due to the combination of dry air, breezy winds, and cured vegetation across portions of central and northern Minnesota.
Northwest Minnesota
The cold front brought much cooler temperatures, with afternoon highs generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s in many locations.
Northeast Minnesota
Lingering morning showers ended early, followed by clearing skies. Gusty north to northwest winds continue, and the National Weather Service notes near-critical fire weather conditions in parts of the Arrowhead due to dry air and wind.
West Central Minnesota
Dry weather and cooler temperatures dominated the day. Agricultural conditions improved after recent heat, although breezy conditions increased wildfire concerns in grassy areas.
East Central Minnesota
Residents enjoyed the first comfortable day in over a week as highs remained in the 70s to near 80 with much lower humidity.
Southwest Minnesota
Sunny skies and northwest winds replaced yesterday’s heat. Temperatures remained mostly in the upper 70s with dry conditions expected through midweek.
Southeast Minnesota
Rochester and surrounding communities experienced sunshine and temperatures mainly in the 70s. Comfortable weather is expected to continue through Thursday.
Minnesota Sports
Vikings
Training camp preparations continue this week, with veterans reporting as the team prepares to begin on-field practices. No major injuries or breaking roster moves were reported during the past 24 hours.
Twins
The Twins continue their regular season schedule. No major breaking team news emerged over the past day.
Timberwolves
The offseason remains relatively quiet as the organization continues summer roster evaluation. No significant transactions were reported during the past 24 hours.
Wild
The Minnesota Wild announced a new team-operated multimedia television network that will carry games beginning with the 2026–27 NHL season, expanding broadcast and streaming options for fans.
Minnesota Statewide Weather
Tonight
Mostly clear statewide.
Cooler and less humid.
Lows:
Northwest: 46–52°
Northeast: 45–52°
Central: 52–58°
Twin Cities: 58–62°
Southern Minnesota: 56–61°
North winds 5–15 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny statewide.
Pleasant humidity.
Highs:
North: 74–79°
Central: 76–80°
Twin Cities: 77–80°
South: 78–82°
Light north winds becoming variable.
72-Hour Extended Forecast
Beginning 6:00 PM Tuesday
Wednesday Night
Clear and cool.
Lows: 52–60°
Thursday
Mostly sunny.
Highs: 80–85°
Light southwest winds.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear.
Lows: 58–65°
Friday
Mostly sunny and warmer.
Highs: 82–87°
Humidity begins increasing.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy.
Mild overnight.
Outlook
The pleasant stretch of weather continues through Friday before hotter, more humid conditions are expected to return over the weekend, with many areas likely climbing back into the 90s.
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