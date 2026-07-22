Minnesota Today 7/22/26
Early Evening Minnesota News Update - Wednesday, July 22, 2026
🚨 Top Minnesota Headlines
Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis public safety concerns remain a major focus after city leaders addressed a recent increase in violent incidents and community concerns.
St. Paul’s proposal to clear several large homeless encampments is drawing opposition as city officials debate enforcement, housing availability, and public safety concerns.
U.S. Bank Stadium is marking its 10th anniversary with a look back at major events held at the Minneapolis venue since opening.
Northwest Minnesota
Wildfire activity continues to affect northern Minnesota, with more than a dozen fires reported burning across the state. The Boundary Waters region remains a key area of concern, with impacts on recreation and tourism.
Northeast Minnesota
Boundary Waters wildfire impacts continue, affecting visitors, outfitters, and communities near Ely and surrounding areas.
Air quality concerns remain possible in parts of northern Minnesota because of smoke conditions.
West Central Minnesota
No major breaking incidents reported in the latest statewide searches. Residents continue to monitor heat trends and isolated storm potential later this week.
East Central Minnesota
Weather remains the primary concern, with warmer temperatures returning after a brief cooler period.
Southwest Minnesota
Agricultural conditions and summer heat remain key issues, with scattered weather impacts possible as the week progresses.
Southeast Minnesota
No major breaking news alerts identified in the latest statewide reports.
Minnesota Sports Update
🏈 Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings continue preparing for the 2026 season with defensive coordinator Brian Flores remaining a major storyline surrounding the coaching staff.
Training camp preparations and roster decisions are the next major checkpoints before preseason action.
⚾ Minnesota Twins
The Twins remain in the middle of the summer schedule, with attention on playoff positioning and roster decisions approaching the trade deadline period.
🏀 Minnesota Timberwolves
Offseason roster construction remains the focus, especially the search for additional backcourt help around Anthony Edwards.
🏒 Minnesota Wild
The Wild continue offseason roster planning, with general manager Bill Guerin looking to improve the lineup and strengthen scoring depth.
Minnesota Weather
Tonight (Wednesday Evening into Thursday Morning)
A quiet evening is expected across much of Minnesota.
Skies gradually clear with comfortable temperatures overnight.
Light winds and good visibility expected.
Thursday Forecast
Mostly sunny to partly sunny statewide.
Temperatures rebound into the lower 80s in many areas.
Increasing warmth begins ahead of a hotter weekend pattern.
72-Hour Extended Forecast (Beginning 6:00 PM Wednesday)
Wednesday Night:
Clear to partly cloudy, cooler overnight.
Thursday:
Mostly sunny, warmer, highs mainly upper 70s to lower 80s.
Friday:
Sunny and warmer, highs near the lower to mid-80s.
Saturday:
Hot conditions return. Heat builds sharply with highs approaching the mid-90s in parts of Minnesota.
Sunday:
Very warm to hot, with highs near the upper 90s possible and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Heat safety becomes increasingly important.
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